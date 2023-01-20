ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sarah Michelle Gellar Embraces the Wolf Cut Haircut Trend in 3D Floral Oscar de la Renta Minidress for ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere

By Ayana Herndon
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBquj_0kLiWLbB00
35 Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar made a nod to spring with her attendance at the “Wolf Pack” premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday. For the premiere of the series, which she stars in, Gellar looked to Oscar de la Renta, wearing a botanical-themed gown from the brand’s resort 2023 collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRqdB_0kLiWLbB00
Sarah Michelle Gellar at the “Wolf Pack” premiere on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles. River Callaway for Variety

Gellar’s dress was covered in floral embellishments and green leaves in an assortment of colors, including cream, deep red and marigold yellow. They shimmered in design and had a special textured look, as if they were sharp crystals, which gave the ensemble a 3D effect. The base of her dress was a sheer, flesh-toned fabric, which included a deep V neckline and came in right above her knees to form a chic minidress. Gellar was styled by Tara Swennen, who has worked with Elizabeth Tulloch, Andrea Savage and Kristen Stewart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20q6I9_0kLiWLbB00

For accessories, Gellar worked in her colorful theme with a pair of earrings with a red center by Amrapali Jewels and a square shaped burgundy clutch. She wore a pair of pointy-toe Christian Louboutin heels.

Her hair was styled tousled and slightly shaggy with a side part, taking inspiration from the wolf cut hair trend — an edgy variation of the mullet. She debuted the “fresh chop” by Mara Roszak one day earlier in an Instagram post. When it came to makeup, she opted for a red-carpet-ready look of red lipstick and sharp black mascara.

Alongside Gellar for her special moment was her husband, fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr., who went monochromatic in an all-black look, which made her outfit pop even more. The Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack” is written by “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis. The teen drama series is based on the book of the same name by Edo van Belkom.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Gellar attended the premiere of “Teen Wolf: The Movie” in a businesswear outfit by Monse, pairing the look with black shiny arm-length gloves.

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” and “Wolf Pack” will both be released on Paramount+ on Wednesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Niecy Nash Wins Critics Choice Award in Dazzling Jason Wu Sequined Gown

Niecy Nash embraced a full sequined look on Sunday in Los Angeles at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. Nash arrived on the red carpet in a dazzling strapless custom Jason Wu Collection gown. The details of her gown included a bustier-style bodice with a sweetheart neckline that had pointy accents. More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes The silhouette had a dramatic fit throughout, including a corset-like cinch at the waist. The gown was done in shimmering sequins and had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lenny Kravitz Marries Leather and Sheer at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Lenny Kravitz arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Shotgun Wedding” on Jan. 18, sporting sunglasses. In honor of the premiere of his new movie, Kravitz paired a sheer black turtleneck with a black leather zip-up jacket. He completed the look with black flare-leg trousers and black square-toe boots, as well as a back belt with a statement buckle, a ring on his finger and butterfly silhouette sunglasses.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Mary J. Blige Channels Showgirl Glamour in Plunging Matthew Reisman Minidress and Sinuous René Caovilla Sandals for Birthday Bash

Mary J. Blige arrived at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday for her 52nd birthday celebration, wearing a winter-ready ensemble. In honor of her birthday celebration, the Grammy-winning R&B singer wore a sparkling silver sequin minidress with a plunging neckline custom designed by Matthew Reisman paired with a statement floor-length custom chinchilla coat from Konstantine Furs. Blige coordinated the look with strappy-heeled open-toe sandals from René Caovilla and earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and silver statement chains from Pristine Jewelers.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the...
People

Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere

The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits  Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night.  On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits.  The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter

While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party

Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez. Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut...
LOS ANGELES, CA
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
GEORGIA STATE
In Style

Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months

There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
MINNESOTA STATE
People

Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'

Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
HollywoodLife

Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Vogue Magazine

Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy