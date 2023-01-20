Retired Broncos star kills mountain lion with bow and arrow after local dog deaths

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (75) stands for the National Anthem before the start of the Denver Broncos home game against the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos at Mile High in Denver on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. The Broncos defeated the Browns by a score of 24-19. Chancey Bush/ The Gazette) ChristianMurdock

Retired Super Bowl Champion and defensive end for the Denver Broncos, Derek Wolfe, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of a mountain lion that he recently harvested in Colorado.

Wolfe, who is an avid hunter, was reportedly called on to hunt the lion because it had been "wreaking havoc" on a rural neighborhood. According to Wolfe, the lion had killed two dogs and was living beneath someone's porch.

"We found a fresh 4x4 mule deer he had just killed. We hiked straight up 2500 feet and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side and then back up again to 9600 feet," Wolfe said in the post.

"Exhausted, dehydrated, cramping I drew back my @hoytbowhunting (a type of hunting bow) and sent a @sevrbroadheads (a type of arrowhead) through him. Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get him to the truck I fell 10 feet off a rock face on the way down."

A photo taken of Wolfe holding up the massive animal makes it appear as if it is roughly the same size as the nearly 6' 5'', 284-pound former football star. Mountain lions can be up to eight feet long and can weigh up to 150 pounds.

Hunting mountain lions is legal in Colorado for people with lion licenses and mountain lion education certificates, which are issued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Even with a license, hunters may only harvest one mountain lion per year.

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife develops management plans for mountain lion populations in Colorado. The harvest limits are determined annually to ensure that lion mortality objectives are not exceeded," the CPW website reads.

According to the department, 486 mountain lions were legally harvested in Colorado during the 2021-2022 seasons.