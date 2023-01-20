ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver critically injured on I-10 wreck near Kolb Friday

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
A driver was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 10 Friday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened on westbound I-10 at milepost 268, near Kolb Road.

A secondary crash, possibly related to the first one, happened at milepost 270 between two tractor-trailers. Drivers suffered minor injuries, and westbound lanes were closed for a period before reopening by 1 p.m.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

