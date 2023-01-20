Driver critically injured on I-10 wreck near Kolb Friday

A driver was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 10 Friday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened on westbound I-10 at milepost 268, near Kolb Road.

A secondary crash, possibly related to the first one, happened at milepost 270 between two tractor-trailers. Drivers suffered minor injuries, and westbound lanes were closed for a period before reopening by 1 p.m.

