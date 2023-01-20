Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
WAND TV
Danforth man arrested, wanted on 12 outstanding arrest warrants
IROQUOIS COUNT, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a 30-year-old Danforth man for violation of the sex offender registration act. According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, January 20, 2023 the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brenden N. Noel, 30, of rural Danforth, IL, on an outstanding Iroquois County Arrest Warrant.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve identity theft in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church […]
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests
A West York Illinois man was arrested in Carmi Friday morning following a traffic stop. 38 year old Joshua A Hall was stopped on Main Street at SE First Street and taken into custody after it was discovered that he was driving on a revoked license. Hall was also cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration. Hall paid $250 bond and was released a couple of hours later.
3 vehicle crash, fuel leak, on SR 63 near Barnhart
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 3-vehicle wreck involving a semi led to a lane shutdown for some time on southbound SR 63 in northern Vigo County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred on the Wabash River Bridge on SR 63 South near Barnhart Road Tuesday morning. Two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck […]
Semi overturns in wreck on US 41 in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Strong winds reportedly caused a semi to overturn along the northbound lanes of US 41 Monday morning. The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of US 41 and Pimento Circle in southern Vigo County just before 11 a.m. Monday. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Meng, […]
WANE-TV
Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to...
Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved
HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews […]
WTHI
One person dead following home intrusion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
Danville Police: 3-year-old’s death being treated as homicide
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday that a 3-year-old girl’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. This announcement comes just hours after the Vermilion County Coroner released the girl’s name. Kanari Miller died Friday morning at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center after her family said she fell down […]
3 killed in Sunday morning Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — Three people died in an early morning house fire in the southwest Indiana town of Patricksburg Sunday, according to the Owen County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet identified the bodies of those three victims. Shortly after 5:10 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 10377...
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
Former Vermilion County Health Administrator suing, says he was forced to resign
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — Vermilion County Health Department’s former administrator Doug Toole is suing the Vermilion County Board of Health. He said he was forced to resign. The lawsuit accuses the County Board of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act at the Nov. 10 meeting. The lawsuit states the following were violated: Toole spent […]
One person hurt, several displaced after accidental Champaign cooking fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and several people have been displaced after an accidental fire in Champaign. It happened on the 900 block of Crescent Dr. at a two-story apartment building on Saturday evening. Officials say when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the back of the building and were […]
Champaign community raises $25,000 and counting for Bash for the Badge
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign community came together Saturday night to support Bash for the Badge, they’ve raised over $25,000 dollars and counting so far. All the proceeds are going to Amber Oberheim’s organization, Peacemaker Project 703. Bash for the Badge is all about supporting law enforcement. This year’s theme is “Stand For Safety.” […]
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
BENTON, Ill. – A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Zachary Patrick and Briana Blair stole checks and IDs from several victims, often by breaking into the victims’ vehicles.
WTHI
Terre Haute man accused of stealing vehicle with an infant inside
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car with an infant inside. It happened Wednesday evening at the gas station near 25th Street and 8th Avenue. Police learned that when the vehicle was stolen, an infant was inside. Police said...
Danville Police release new details in 3-year-old girl’s death
Update 12:45 p.m. Danville Deputy Chief Joshua Webb released limited details on what the investigation has determined so far. Webb said the stairs the girl fell down were standard with a railing but could not fully answer if the stairs had child safety precautions such as a gate. He added that she was not home […]
WTHI
New business is moving into former Kmart building on US 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is moving into the old Kmart building off of US 41. County commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed on Facebook that Rural King has plans to move into the empty space. The business has purchased the necessary permits to remodel the former Kmart building.
Comments / 2