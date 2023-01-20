SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with two armed bank robberies that occurred in South San Francisco back in November and December.Officers arrested 48-year-old San Francisco resident Damion Stephen Shoemaker in Daly City and booked at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of two counts of armed robbery Thursday, police said.The robberies took place November 28 and December 28 at a bank on the 100 block of McLellan Drive, according to police. In both incidents, the robber displayed a semi-automatic pistol, later determined to be a replica, and demanded money from the employee before fleeing the bank on foot, according to police. The incidents took place on November 28 and December 28, police said.Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or via email at tips@ssf.net.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO