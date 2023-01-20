ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

sfstandard.com

Inside SF’s Most Competitive ‘Hacker House,’ Where Workers Will Eat, Sleep and Breathe Tech

Hacker houses are taking over pockets of San Francisco, offering co-living and co-working spaces for energetic founders and techies seeking to scoop the next big tech product. Though some of these spaces are little more than communal living opportunities for tech-interested folks, some hacker houses in the city are wildly effective incubators and accelerators, helping founders raise millions in investor dollars in the process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years

The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Lunar New Year events in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year are arriving soon. Here are some events in San Francisco where you can ring in the Year of the Rabbit: January 21 Thrive City Lunar New Year Celebration Thrive City at the Chase Center is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration. The event includes […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes

A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
SAN JOSE, CA
Paradise Post

Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
SAN BRUNO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stanford Daily

Scores of Stanford students used ChatGPT on final exams, survey suggests

Stanford students and professors alike are grappling with the rise of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, and the technology’s implications for education. Some professors have already overhauled their courses in anticipation of how students might use the chatbot to complete assignments and exams. And according to an informal poll conducted by The Daily, a large number of students have already used ChatGPT on their final exams.
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 'Workplace violence' fueled employee's Half Moon Bay mass killing spree

HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4 News

Car break-ins caught on camera in SF's Ghirardelli Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another rash of car break-ins in San Francisco — this time at Ghirardelli Square Friday afternoon. KRON4 spoke to a man who saw it all happen. That witness filmed the suspects breaking into cars – all this happening over lunch. “He broke it, broke it, going in, going in. He got […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

Three clerks in Menlo Park cited for selling alcohol to minors

Three clerks and servers in Menlo Park were cited Jan. 20 for the sale of alcohol to minors following a decoy operation by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and Menlo Park Police. Read the full story here Web Link posted Monday, January 23, 2023, 11:34 AM. Posted by Happy...
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Half Moon Bay mass shooting: 5 new details released by sheriff

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A gunman went on a rampage in the quiet coastal town of Half Moon Bay, killing seven farm workers in broad daylight Monday. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus and District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe released new details Tuesday morning at a news conference held outside a Redwood City courthouse. […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest suspect connected two armed bank robberies in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with two armed bank robberies that occurred in South San Francisco back in November and December.Officers arrested 48-year-old San Francisco resident Damion Stephen Shoemaker in Daly City and booked at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of two counts of armed robbery Thursday, police said.The robberies took place November 28 and December 28 at a bank on the 100 block of McLellan Drive, according to police. In both incidents, the robber displayed a semi-automatic pistol, later determined to be a replica, and demanded money from the employee before fleeing the bank on foot, according to police. The incidents took place on November 28 and December 28, police said.Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or via email at tips@ssf.net. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hit-and-run suspect arrested after deadly crash in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police have arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in two injury collisions in San Francisco's Mission District early Sunday morning -- one of them fatal.According to the San Francisco Police Department, Sunday morning at approximately 2:11 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of 16th Street and Capp Street. Arriving officers found the crash injured an adult female who was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.Video from the crash scene showed a badly damaged vehicle that had...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

