How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Apple Insider
How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3
As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
60% of People Now Prefer Banking on Mobile Apps — 7 Reasons They Love It
A new GOBankingRates survey found that 59% of Americans prefer to bank via a mobile app, compared to 22% who prefer to bank online via a...
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal.
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues.
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021.
KTEN.com
Best Email Verification API & Validation API tools for developers
Email verification APIs, also known as email validation API or email hygiene services, are powerful tools that help businesses and organizations ensure that their email lists are accurate and up-to-date. These APIs help to identify and remove invalid or incorrect email addresses, which can improve the reputation of customer service and increase the effectiveness of email marketing campaigns.
Android Authority
Android 13 has been installed on 5.2% of all devices since launch
Android 13 launched on August 15, 2022, less than six months ago. Data shows that the update has made its way to 5.2% of all Android devices. Since Android 13 launched, companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and more have been racing...
coinjournal.net
Samsung expands mobile wallet app to 8 more countries
Samsung has announced it will roll out its Samsung Wallet mobile app to another eight countries. The Korea firm launched the app in June 2022, and expanded it to 21 countries before the latest announcement. The wallet app integrates with the Samsung Blockchain Wallet for cryptocurrencies.
TechSpot
Android 13 reaches five percent of Android devices in five months
Android 13 made its debut on the distribution charts this month. While Google has made it somewhat more difficult to track changes in version market share in recent years, its latest OS seems to be enjoying a healthy start thanks to platform partners.
The Windows Club
Fix Avast or AVG Activation Error Codes and Messages on Windows PC
If you're experiencing AVG or Avast product activation issues, errors, or problems on your Windows 11/10 device, then depending on your preferred activation type, the suggestions provided below should help you resolve the issue. Check your activation code...
Google Chrome is shoving previous search queries into your new tab page
Google Chrome's new tab page is probably the most visited place in your browser, ahead of any websites. Many people also have it set as their Chrome homepage. That's why changes to this important part of the browser are not made lightly, and Google is careful not to change the formula too much. The biggest change to the page on Android was probably the introduction of the Discover feed, which added personalized news recommendations for you. Now, Google is experimenting with another addition: Quick access to recent searches.
TechRadar
New Apple AR/VR headset leak hints at a launch date – and it's in 2023
For years, Apple has been rumored to be working on a headset combining augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) – sometimes called mixed reality (MR) – and the latest prediction we have about the device is that it's coming later this year. Seasoned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,...
Chrome's got the number on your downloads in latest UI experiment
For months now, Google has been working on a new UI for downloads in the desktop version of Chrome, and though the feature still isn't enabled by default, it's finally getting some love in the latest Chrome Canary build. The download bubble, which replaces the old download shelf at the bottom of your browser window when enabled, uses a button in Chrome's menu bar to show a list of recent downloads in a popup. That button itself is now getting a new feature to help you keep track of concurrent downloads.
Phone Arena
Google is now required by law to allow third-party app stores in India
Did you know that last year, India's Supreme Court fined Google for anti-competitive practices? Well, at least Apple isn't the only big player suffering from the law. Google rebuked the court's decision with an appeal to have some of the demands blocked, but this week, the request was officially denied.
The Verge
Microsoft has copied the best Windows audio app
Microsoft is copying features from a popular third-party audio tool for Windows. In the latest test build of Windows 11, a new volume mixer can be enabled that looks a lot like EarTrumpet. The new Windows 11 feature provides quick access from the taskbar to switch audio outputs and control individual app volumes.
Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Gambles On A Wild New Virtual Interface
If rumors prove true, Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset may sport an entirely new interface that utilizes natural hand gestures and eye tracking.
game-news24.com
Microsoft: The team with augmented reality and VR has been all fired
As we already know, Microsoft will lay down around 10,000 employees in its various teams, including its gaming teams. Now let's find out more precisely that it was included in the layoffs and the entire team, the AltSpaceVR team which will be closed on March 10, 2023. The whole team at Mixed Reality was fired.
Gamevice Flex review: A well-built, portable mobile controller
Mobile gaming is having a bit of a moment. While locally-processed mobile games are getting better and better, cloud gaming is starting to finally allow gamers to play AAA games processed in the cloud, on the go. And that's given rise to a new generation of mobile controllers that are versatile, premium, and ready for all types of gaming.
