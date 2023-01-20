Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome’s new tab page is probably the most visited place in your browser, ahead of any websites. Many people also have it set as their Chrome homepage. That’s why changes to this important part of the browser are not made lightly, and Google is careful not to change the formula too much. The biggest change to the page on Android was probably the introduction of the Discover feed, which added personalized news recommendations for you. Now, Google is experimenting with another addition: Quick access to recent searches.

