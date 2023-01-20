Read full article on original website
Mickey Szymanski
4d ago
OF COURSE there will be less.Illegal taxes keep us slavesREMEMBER MINNESOTA we have 17 billion surplus. None given back all to be spent foolishly by the deep state rats.
For Pete Sakes...
4d ago
Let's see, reduced income tax refunds, haven't heard or seen anything regarging therebate from the money he's flush with. The illegals are dancing in the streets and the somali's don't need to worry about not having the suitcases full if cash to send home... but you the taxpayer... bend over and say cheese 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
jake64
4d ago
Over $17 billion on surplus! Folks that’s 17,000 million. Why do people here keep voting in theses worthless AH’s?
