Watertown, NY

wwnytv.com

Zoo New York wolverine dies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown has announced that its 16-year-old wolverine, Valentine, has died. Zoo officials say they recently noticed that she was acting differently and not eating her normal amount of food. Tests performed by a veterinarian indicated cancer, so she was euthanized. It...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

A new taste in Watertown as Vietnamese coffee shop opens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Take a sip from across the globe at a new coffee shop in Watertown. Caffeine-Holic, which specializes in Vietnamese coffee, opened Tuesday in a newly renovated store-front inside the Paddock Arcade. The coffee beans are imported from Vietnam. For 22-year-old Han Le, it’s been a...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Group holds pro-life vigil at Watertown city hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group in Watertown gathered Monday night to pray for an end to abortions. Life Right of Watertown held a respect-life prayer in front of city hall. A few dozen people, including church leaders and community members, came out to sing hymns and offer prayer...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Cooperative Extension offers ‘New Year, New Snacks’ workshops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has ideas for how families can make healthy New Year’s resolutions together. CCE’s Colton McCracken told us about a pair of “New Year, New Snacks” workshops. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Lyons Falls to receive $2.25M via the NY Forward Program

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - When the winners were announced Monday, Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof could not believe it. “I was so excited I was jumping up and down,” said Village of Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof. $2.25 million is earmarked for the Village of Lyons Falls....
LYONS FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Sammy R. Tufo, 70, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sammy R. Tufo, 70, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed January 18, 2023 at his home in Florida with his wife Lisa and son Ben by his side. He was born on January 7, 1953, son of the late Benny and Jenny Tufo. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1972 and he enjoyed playing baseball from a young age.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

William “Bill” H. Hugo Jr., 62, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” H. Hugo Jr., 62, died peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica. He was born on April 4, 1960, in Carthage, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert Shambo, 80, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Shambo, 80, died peacefully under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at his home on January 22, 2023, with his family at his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Phyllis M. Berry, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis M. Berry, 88, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village on Friday, January 20, 2023. She had been a resident there for four years. Born on June 28, 1934 to Clarence and Mabel (Snyder) Berry, she lived most of her life on the family farm in Rodman. She graduated from Adams Center High School. After her parents’ deaths, she lived on East Main Street in Watertown until moving into Summit Village in 2018.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

City resident reserves right to appeal Watertown Golf Club ruling

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman has filed notice that she reserves her right to appeal a judge’s ruling that the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Course can move forward. State Supreme Court Judge James McClusky last week denied Maryellen Blevins’ request for a restraining...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of 222 State Street, died peacefully on January 21, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Rome, NY. A full obituary will be published shortly. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday,...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Michelle Renee Bowens (Smith), 52, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle Renee Bowens (Smith), 52, of Olive St., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at home with family. Services will be held privately by the family. Michelle was born on in Watertown to parents Robert Smith and Sandra Biccum Smith. After attending Watertown High...
WATERTOWN, NY
Jeremy Brower

Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The Creature

Residents in North Syracuse, NY, have reported sightings of a giant creature they believe to be a Bobcat. One North Syracuse Pine Ridge area neighbor states, "I might be crazy, but I saw a huge creature that my best guess is a Bobcat. Is it possible in N. Syracuse?" One neighbor humorously responded about big foot, "Bigfoot maybe?? He's rumored to be seen on Church Street near East Taft intersection."
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Travel advisory issued for Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roads are beginning to get slippery as lake effect snow starts to concentrate over the Tug Hill Plateau. That’s why there’s a travel advisory for Lewis County. The sheriff’s office issued the advisory at 11 a.m. It will continue until further notice.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of felony DWAI drugs: NYSP

CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs in Jefferson County, authorities say. Robert H. Demers, 41, of Carthage, NY was arrested just before midnight Monday by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one felony count of DWAI (drugs; w/a previous conviction within ten-years).
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Raymond H. Fountain Sr., 91, of Pyrites

PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Raymond H. Fountain Sr., 91, of Pyrites, died peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Raymond was born October 20, 1931 in West Pierrepont, a son of the late Basil and Elsie (Curtis) Fountain. On October 25, 1953, Raymond was united by marriage to Joyce S. Dafoe at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Pyrites, New York.
PYRITES, NY

