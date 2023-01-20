Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Mayor Gorton gives State of the City County address
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton gave her State of the City County address Tuesday. Gorton began her second term as mayor just weeks ago. “Meeting the needs of Lexington residents” was the focus of Mayor Gorton’s speech. It was the first address she’s held in person in two years because of the pandemic.
WKYT 27
Petition started to bring wet/dry vote to Madison Co.
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Madison County business owners are pushing to make the county wet. A petition they’ve created to get a wet-dry vote on the November ballot has already gained a lot of momentum, but their time is running out. Wesley Browne is the co-owner of...
WKYT 27
Lexington goes longest without a homicide in the new year in over a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are 23 days into 2023, and Lexington has not seen its first homicide. That is the longest the city has gone into a new year without a homicide in a decade. The city is coming off a record-breaking year of homicides, with 44 in 2022.
WKYT 27
Semi gets stuck in Kentucky railroad tunnel
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An incident involving a semi truck blocked a road in Pendleton County. Emergency management officials say the tractor-trailer got stuck in the railroad tunnel in Butler. EMA says Hwy 177 was blocked at the tunnel while crews worked to remove the truck.
WKYT 27
All dogs taken in by Lexington Humane Society from Tennessee hoarding situation adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society says all the dogs they brought in from a hoarding situation in Tennessee have been adopted. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.
WKYT 27
Rally held in Lexington for the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January 22, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. 50 years later, Kentuckians are asking that their right to abortion be restored. “We have to fight for it all over again,” One woman in attendance, Susan Haddix, said while holding her sign and chanting along to “my body, my choice” chants.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Mess Moving In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s all eyes on a developing winter storm set to target the region tonight and Wednesday. This will impact areas along the Ohio River and into northern Kentucky and be followed by rain, then more light snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is out for north...
WKYT 27
FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended again
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An attorney for Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball says his administrative leave was extended again. The Herald Leader reports the attorney says it was extended another 20 days. It went into effect on January 20. Ball was placed on leave in November while...
WKYT 27
Veridian Apartments resident claims complex is offering prorated rent in exchange for silence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at Veridian Apartments are still dealing with challenges from December’s deep freeze. Many say they are getting little to no help or answers from the complex and now say they are being given an ultimatum to get their rent prorated for when they couldn’t be in their homes.
WKYT 27
Georgetown officially welcomes new police chief
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown’s new police chief is officially on the job. Darrin Allgood was sworn in Monday night during the city council meeting. He takes over for former Chief Mike Bosse, who was fired at the start of the year. Monday night, the community showed their support...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Rare plants stolen from Lexington plant nursery
WATCH | Rare plants stolen from Lexington plant nursery
WKYT 27
Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting. Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is facing a murder charge in connection with the September 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris in the 500 block of...
WKYT 27
Rare plants stolen from Lexington plant nursery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington plant nursery was burglarized over the weekend. The thief got away with thousands of dollars worth of plants. Jennifer Wilson, the owner of Wilson Nurseries and Plant Co., says whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing. “you would have to know the...
WKYT 27
Lexington’s Housing Stabization Program to offer new services
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program will offer additional housing stability services as the pandemic and emergency federal funding for housing end. The city says new services will include legal counsel for tenants, application fee assistance and intensive case management for families experiencing continued financial difficulty. Beginning...
WKYT 27
Groundbreaking held for new FCPS middle school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County school leaders broke ground on a new school Monday. The school is being built off Polo Club Boulevard in the Hamburg area. Three of the last four schools to be built in Fayette County have been in the Hamburg area. Work has already started...
WKYT 27
University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union
Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking A Big Mess Maker. WATCH | Tax expert says many Kentuckians might be upset after seeing their refund. Tax experts say you should go ahead and start thinking about your taxes now. However, they say a number of people may not be too happy when they get their refund this year.
WKYT 27
Central Ky. Landscaping company feeling impact of lack of snowfall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey says central Kentucky is below its seasonal snow average. That can be bad for business as landscape companies turn the white snow into green dollars. “In Lexington, you’re on average of five to six inches below normal so far,” said Bailey....
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why don’t stores do more to stop shoplifters?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Retail Federation reported record amounts of shoplifting during the pandemic. One viewer wanted to know why more wasn’t being done. For today’s Good Question, Renee asks, why don’t stores stop shoplifters when everyone else has to pay?. The National Retail Federation...
WKYT 27
Fundraiser helping Babes BBQ in Georgetown after serious fire
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Georgetown restaurant after a serious fire. The owners of Babes BBQ on Cincinnati Road say the building caught fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is investigation. Former employee Meghan Capra launched a fundraiser to help pay for...
WKYT 27
Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
