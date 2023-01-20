Read full article on original website
Binghamton Man Facing Drug Charges
The Broome County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old Binghamton man is facing drug charges. According to the sheriff's office, Haven M. Strong is accused of knowingly entering the sheriff's correctional facility with a quantity of a controlled substance. Strong was charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a...
Man arrested for arson and stealing a car in Endicott
Earlier this month, a man was taken into custody in Endicott following a string of felony crimes.
Two Walmart shoplifters arrested in Cortlandville
Over the past week, two people have been arrested for stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.
Police investigating armed robbery in Endicott
At around 2 p.m. on January 18th, an armed robbery was reported at the grocery-mart located at 147 Washington Avenue in Endicott.
Elmira man arrested on Murder Warrant after Saturday morning shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of The Qountry Tavern early Saturday morning in Elmira. According to police, after an hours-long search, they were able to locate and arrest 29-year-old Shamel T. Swan of Elmira. Police were granted an Arrest […]
Oneonta resident arrested for assaulting man with barbell
An Otsego County man has been arrested and charged with first degree assault following an incident at Job Corps in Oneonta.
Waverly man sentenced for 2021 theft charge
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to incarceration inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a charge from an incident that happened in Feb. 2021, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say that Chad Soper, of Waverly, N.Y., has been sentenced to 4 months to 18 months […]
NYC homicide suspect arrested in Binghamton
On Wednesday, a man wanted for homicide in New York City was arrested in Binghamton following a pursuit.
Sheriff: one arrested, one in critical condition following stabbing in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A suspect is in custody, and a victim is in critical condition after an hours-long standoff in Big Flats on Friday. According to new information released by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore C. Swan, 34, of 171 Burkeshire Drive in Big Flats has been arrested and charged with Attempted […]
Woman accused of avoiding arrest by running out window
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman with an active arrest warrant, avoided police by jumping out a window after she was found unconscious. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 13 around 2:30 a.m., troopers arrived at the 600 block of Montrose Terrace Park in Susquehanna County to help EMS […]
Binghamton woman pleads guilty to meth possession
Yesterday in Broome County court, a Binghamton parolee pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Binghamton man charged with identity theft, larceny
A Binghamton man has been arrested after using someone else's credit card information.
Elmira Police investigating homicide
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Police are investigating a homicide after discovering a body late Friday morning in a home on West 3rd St. According to police when they arrived they found a man laying with blood on him. Police say they determined his death was a murder. The name...
Broome County man wanted for violating his probation
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert Shelp Jr. on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Akshar’s Community First Plan
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar gave a presentation about the changes he hopes to see within the Sheriff’s Office. Akshar presented to the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club today and gave an overview of what he calls the Community FIRST Plan. He says that the...
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
Drunk Woman Drives on Wrong Side of Road in City of Cortland
On Monday night, around 10:45 pm, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road on West Main Street in the City of Cortland. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the operator of...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Harmonei Tuttle Captured 1.19.23
Harmonei Tuttle is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Tuttle is wanted on a probation violation. Tuttle was convicted of criminal mischief. Tuttle is 21 years old. Tuttle has hazel eyes and sandy brown hair. Tuttle is 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. The last known...
Former school aide, recreation director charged with disseminating indecent materials to minors starts jail term
Austin J. Kuczek, arrested last March after State Police say an investigation revealed he “sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17,” began a six-month term of incarceration in the Tompkins County Jail and a five-year term of probation on Tuesday. At the time of his...
