ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Police warn pet owners of tainted marshmallows found near Farmington Hills homes

By Alex Bozarjian, David Kalman
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2kqJ_0kLiU9A800

The Farmington Hills Police Department thinks someone is trying to bait and hurt local animals.

They launched an investigation after neighbors reported finding marshmallows stuffed with nails and hooks on their front lawns.

"It was actually right here on this corner, one of her favorite sniffing spots," said Dawn Smith, who lives on Hunters Whip Lane.

Lucky for Smith's dog Lucy, she didn't put the marshmallow in her mouth. Smith says her husband spotted it on the ground and was horrified to find out there were nails inside.

"My husband called the police and the police came to our house and they said that it wasn't their jurisdiction that it was the jurisdiction of the DNR and they said thank you and that was it," Smith recalled.

Lucy's discovery was reported to police in May of last year. According to Farmington Hills police, three more pet owners came forward with similar encounters.

These marshmallows have been found placed in the front yards of homes in the area of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane, near 14 Mile Road and Farmington Road.

"I haven't seen this before," Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said. "This is a very concentrated area to the distance of approximately five to six homes in this area, 14 Mile and Farmington (Road)."

No animals have been hurt, according to King. Erika Hatcher says her dog Diesel found one and put it in his mouth. He is OK, but it was a close call.

"Those nails going through your intestines would kill you," Hatcher said. "A child or dog."

Hatcher she has a theory as to why this person is targeting animals.

"My personal belief is that someone's mad that people are letting their dogs go to the bathroom on their yard," Hatcher said.

Whatever the motivation is, neighbors and King have a message for the person responsible.

"If this is some silly prank, please stop," King said.

Smith says she worries about the culprit's mental state.

"Get some help because this is not a good choice," Smith said.

Hatcher is asking for empathy.

"Please stop. My dog literally could be dead right now. He would not be walking on this earth because I would not have known what he ate," Hatcher said.

Police are aggressively investigating this and the person responsible could face criminal charges. Hatcher says police sent the marshmallows in for lab testing.

King says if you or your pet come across one of these marshmallows, do not touch it and call police immediately, so they can process the scene.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Funeral scheduled for Pontiac mother and children who froze to death

Pontiac — Private funeral services have been scheduled for a Pontiac woman and her two young sons who froze to death in a field last weekend. The services for Monica Cannady and her sons, Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, are private but a public visitation is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home in Pontiac, 268 N. Perry.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland Kroger manager pepper-sprayed by liquor thief

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman pepper-sprayed a store manager at a Westland Kroger when she was confronted while trying to steal liquor last fall. According to police, the woman and a man put nine bottles of liquor into a large bag shortly after 9:40 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at the store at 36460 Ford Rd. When a manager confronted the pair, the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit woman helping stray dog finds decomposing body

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman won't soon forget what she saw inside an abandoned house on Monday. Emily Brock is an animal lover, so she wasn't hesitant when she saw a stray dog dart into one of the abandoned houses near Lesure and Keeler Streets."I went to my house to get dog food," Brock said. "Came back, and she was gone. I went into the house where she's at. I stopped and seen it (sic)."When the 19-year-old glanced down, she saw a foot on a mattress in the middle of the dining room. "All I saw was one leg. But when...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Flint police find infant allegedly kidnapped by mother

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking part in a supervised visit with her son, when she left the office at 111 E. Court St. with him around 1:20 p.m. She returned the child on Tuesday morning.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police seek suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying three suspects wanted for carjacking a man at a gas station.The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at a gas station in the 1500 block of E. Outer Drive. Police say a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three suspects walked up to him. One of the suspects pointed a weapon at him and demanded his car keys and money. After that, the three suspects got into the victim's silver Hyundai Accent and drove off.No one was injured. According to police, the first suspect...
DETROIT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Tuesday’s early morning crash sends 2 to hospitals

On Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 5:40 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Old U.S. 23 and Hyne Road on the report of a two vehicle crash involving injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that a 2007 Lexus driven by an...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Human remains found inside burned, abandoned Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it is investigating the discovery of human remains inside of a burned and abandoned home on Detroit's west side. According to police, human remains were found inside a home on Lesure Street, just west of Schaefer Highway and north of Fenkell. This section of Lesure dead ends before Fenkell Ave.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Burton man in critical condition after garage explosion

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 38-year-old man from Burton was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a garage exploded and caught fire behind a residence in Davison Township. The explosion was reported in the 2100 block of Henderson Road near Davison Road around 1:10 p.m. Davison Township police say...
BURTON, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy