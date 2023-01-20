Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared an update on the future of his solo project, revealing that his forthcoming second album “sounds better” than previous releases. The vocalist discussed the project – a follow up to 2020 debut ‘CMFT’ – in a video shared to social media on Sunday (January 22). Taylor said the album contains “elements of” ‘CMFT’, Slipknot and Stone Sour, and admitted he’s “really, really excited” by the material. He continued: “Everything’s bigger this time. Everything sounds better. Everything’s running better… Instead of where I came from, this is where I’m going”.

