NME
Inhaler say Arctic Monkeys are “the most lovely and welcoming guys”
Inhaler have spoken about their experience of touring with Arctic Monkeys, calling the band “the most lovely and welcoming guys”. The Irish group played a run of shows with Alex Turner and co. in Europe last summer, and are set to open for them again on the European leg of their world tour later this year.
NME
Listen to English Teacher’s soaring new track, ‘Song About Love’
English Teacher have today (January 24) released a soaring new track called ‘Song About Love’ – check it out below. The song has been released via cult indie label Speedy Wunderground and sees the band partner with Speedy’s boss Dan Carey. Speaking about the new track,...
NME
Dylan on her huge plans for 2023: “This year is set to be a big one”
2022 was a year of growth and transformation for Dylan. Over 12 months, the artist born Natasha Woods completed a bucket list many other emerging musicians could only dream of: supporting Ed Sheeran at Wembley, touring Europe with Tate McCrae, and breaking into the Top 20 with her debut mixtape, ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’. The 23-year-old’s nimble and electric breakup tunes have resonated widely with pop fans because Dylan is her audience: young, ambitious and knowingly chaotic, and an expert in embracing her own mess.
NME
Clark announces new album ‘Sus Dog’, executive produced by Thom Yorke
Hertfordshire electronic artist Clark has unveiled his 14th album, ‘Sus Dog’, which was executive produced by Thom Yorke (of Radiohead, Atoms For Peace and The Smile fame). The album will be released on May 26 via Clark’s own label, Throttle Records. According to Spin, it’ll be Clark’s first...
NME
Biig Piig enters her rave new world
You might not be able to tell from her rave-inspired debut mixtape, but Jessica Smyth – AKA Biig Piig – is ready to settle. Having already lived in Ireland, Spain and LA, the nomadic 25-year-old is now planning to stay put in London. “You can’t run away,” she tells NME over coffee in Hackney. “Things always catch up.”
NME
Flea sparks rumours of Red Hot Chili Peppers playing Glastonbury 2023
Fans suspect Red Hot Chili Peppers could be performing at Glastonbury this year after bassist Flea shared a cryptic social media post. This year’s festival is due to take place on June 21-25, but so far only Elton John has been revealed as a headliner. Other rumoured acts that...
NME
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor shares update as he starts work on second solo album
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared an update on the future of his solo project, revealing that his forthcoming second album “sounds better” than previous releases. The vocalist discussed the project – a follow up to 2020 debut ‘CMFT’ – in a video shared to social media on Sunday (January 22). Taylor said the album contains “elements of” ‘CMFT’, Slipknot and Stone Sour, and admitted he’s “really, really excited” by the material. He continued: “Everything’s bigger this time. Everything sounds better. Everything’s running better… Instead of where I came from, this is where I’m going”.
NME
Sparks re-sign to Island Records almost 50 years after breakthrough album
Sparks have returned to Island Records after almost 50 years to release their 26th studio album, ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’. The Los Angeles duo’s breakthrough third record, ‘Kimono My House’, came out via the label back in 1974. Sparks remained with Island until 1976. Their seventh LP, 1977’s ‘Introducing Sparks’, was released through Columbia (US) and CBS (UK).
NME
Matt Maltese announces new album ‘Driving Just To Drive’
Matt Maltese has announced details of his fourth album, ‘Driving Just To Drive’, and shared its title track. The singer-songwriter’s new LP will be released on April 28 via Nettwerk and follows 2021’s ‘Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow’. Discussing the new album, Maltese...
NME
Ruel: “I don’t set myself goals ever. I just do everything when it comes and feels right”
There are a lot of people standing in what looks like Ruel Vincent van Djik’s bedroom. The 20-year-old popstar is sitting on a desk chair in the middle of an orange rug, while makeup artists fuss over his foppish blond hair and his manager hovers nearby. The room’s main fixture is a walnut wood bookcase, populated by a metronome, Ruel’s ARIA Awards, an Orange guitar amplifier and a Paul McCartney lyric book. The wallpaper features music icons like Elvis with their eyes taped over (to avoid being pinged for copyright).
NME
Lewis Capaldi reassures fans he’s “absolutely fine” after viral twitching footage sparks concern
Lewis Capaldi has reassured fans that he’s “absolutely fine” after a video of him twitching on stage sparked concern. The singer is currently on a UK and European tour that wraps in mid March. During a performance of his hit ‘Someone You Loved’ at his Liverpool show on Thursday (January 19), footage was taken of the singer twitching on stage, leading some to worry for his health.
NME
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million for use of a song in ‘Lockwood & Co’
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million (£810,000) from Netflix for a song of his to be used in new series Lockwood & Co. The new detective thriller from Joe Cornish debuts on the streaming service this Friday (January 27). The creator discussed in a press conference how he wanted...
NME
Coldplay announce US ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates
Coldplay have announced a series of US and Canada ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour dates. The band are set to continue their world tour with a series of rescheduled dates in South America in Sao Paulo from March 10 before they return to the UK and Europe for further stadium dates.
NME
Someone has recreated Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ using sounds entirely from ‘Super Mario 64’
A YouTuber has recreated the entirety of Radiohead‘s ‘In Rainbows‘ using sounds from Super Mario 64. Creator on4word has created all 42 minutes and 26 seconds of the band’s seventh album, which includes songs ‘Weird Fishes / Arpeggi’, ‘Reckoner’, ‘Nude’ and ‘Videotape’.
NME
How to watch ‘Skinamarink’ online in the UK
Experimental horror film Skinamarink, which has been described as the “scariest” film ever made, is due for release next month – here’s how you can watch it in the UK. The film is an outlier in terms of the money that is usually thrown around Hollywood, and is an independent release from Canadian director, writer and producer Kyle Edward Ball. The film is believed to have cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make.
NME
How to get tickets to Ryan Reynolds’ show at The O2
Ryan Reynolds has announced UK dates for his new show Maximum Effort at The O2 in London – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The actor will appear on March 4 as part of the venue’s Just For Laughs comedy festival, which runs from March 2-5, with his Deadpool 2 co-star Rob Delaney set to moderate the conversation.
NME
NYPD filmed audience leaving Drake concert
The New York Police Department filmed the audience leaving Drake‘s concert in the city last week. The rapper played a number of shows at the Apollo in Harlem for SiriusXM last week, teasing a new album and tour and bringing out guests Dipset and 21 Savage. As revealed on...
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ soundtrack: every song and when it’s played
The Last Of Us is littered with beloved songs from popular culture – you can take a look at the full list below. Gustavo Santaolalla, who scored the hit 2013 video game, also returned to write the music for the TV series while also adding a number of other songs.
NME
Nick Cave shares his views on joy: “I choose to be an optimist through a kind of necessity”
Nick Cave has shared his views on joy, optimism and the state of the world. singer was asked by fans via his blog The Red Hand Files, “What is joy? Where is it? Where is love in this world that is such an evil mess?” along with the question: “Are you an optimist?”
