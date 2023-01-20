Read full article on original website
Copy Trading: How To Copy Winning Strategies From Top Traders Amid Spike In Interest
Online searches for ‘copy trading’ have hit their highest point in five years spiking 174%. Google Trends data also reveals that searches for ‘copy trading‘ are expected to hit an all-time high, jumping 488% this month compared to the average. Gates Capital Management Reduces Risk After...
Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022
2022 was a difficult year for the equity market, with the S&P 500 down over 19%, its worst year since 2008 (down 38%). Even though analysts are bearish on 2023, some do expect large-cap stocks to make a comeback this year, with the S&P 500 up 1.5% this year through Jan. 19 (and over 5% in the past three months). Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in Dec 2022.
Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
Wayfair is rocketing higher on a reversal in analysts’ sentiment. The short interest is helping so expect to see volatility. The long-term outlook is good but near-term headwinds remain. Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock has been getting a lot of attention from analysts, and that action has the stock rocketing higher...
S&P 500 Buyers Are Smelling Fine Opportunity
S&P 500 buyers had a good Friday, and market breadth confirms that beond cyclicals leading over defensives. Even if bonds are relatively cautious, there is still more juice in this bear market rally left – I continue leaning bullish, clearly bullish. The dollar isn‘t going anywhere, has been my...
Valuation And Dividend Safety Analysis: Dow (Dow)
Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) is a large chemical manufacturer with market-leading positions in plastic products. The company is in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and because of its high dividend yield, it is one of the Dogs of the Dow in 2023. The company’s high dividend yield of nearly 5%...
The Great Money Managers Of 2022
LCH Investments NV has updated their estimates of the world’s greatest money managers to 31 December 2022 and the list is as follows. The top 20 money managers made $22.4 billion net of fees for their investors in 2022 and have made $691.6 billion net of fees for their investors since inception.
Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
Nordstrom cuts earnings guidance after weak holiday sales. The stock is down 7% and may move down another 25%. Other major retailers report in late February and could report similarly weak results. If Macy’s (NYSE:M) warning wasn’t enough to put the fear of markdowns into the retail sector Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)...
Stocks Gain Amid Hopes Of A Softer US Landing, While UK Public Finances Face A Big Squeeze
Optimism blows through indices amid hopes of softer landings for economies. Growth stocks regain ground as the Federal Reserve is expected to keep rate rise to a minimum. Consumer confidence rises in Germany, boosting hopes of more resilience. UK Public finances sideswiped by high energy help bill and soaring debt...
Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Researcher FactSet says the forward price-to-earnings ratio for the sector is among the lowest within the S&P 500, at 10.5. Many oil-and-gas companies have seen earnings estimates revised downward for 2023. ConocoPhillips, EOG, HF Sinclair and Phillips 66 are all shaping the right side of their current consolidations and may...
Statements Discouraging Market Timing / Price Discipline Are Wealth Destroyers
Irrational exuberance is nasty stuff. It appears when investors crave more in the way of stock gains than increases in economic productivity alone can generate. What makes irrational exuberance so difficult to combat is that the negative consequences that follow from it can be delayed for a long time. For...
Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Declares $0.55 Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) said on January 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share. Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share. At the most recent...
Voss Capital Secures Seats At Thunderbird Entertainment
What’s New In Activism – Voss Secures Seats At Thunderbird. Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (CVE:TBRD) agreed to add Voss Capital’s Asha Daniere and Mark Trachuk to its board and include a third director on management’s slate in a settlement deal that will also see the Canadian media production company launch a strategic review.
Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
Exxon Mobil shares regained their 50-day moving average on January 10, and are now 2.4% below their November high of $114.66. It expects full-year earnings to come in between $21 billion and $24 billion. Wall Street is eyeing earnings of $13.91 per share for 2022, which it reports on January 31.
Shareholders File Multiple Proposals At U.S. Banks Seeking To Advance Climate-Forward Financing Policies
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) receive proposals related to their financing of GHG emissions driving climate change. NEW YORK, NY, TUESDAY, JANUARY 24TH, 2023 – Members of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR) today announced...
