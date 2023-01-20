Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Related
Blues' Pavel Buchnevich undergoes minor surgery
The St. Louis Blues made the expected moves of activating Torey Krug and Vladimir Tarasenko today, but it came with some bad news. Pavel Buchnevich has been moved to injured reserve after a minor surgical procedure to address an ankle infection. Buchnevich will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Some...
Penguins activate defenseman Kris Letang from injured reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have their defensive leader back, activating Kris Letang from injured reserve, per a team announcement. The veteran hasn’t played since December as he dealt with an injury and the death of his father. To make room, the team has moved Jan Rutta to long-term injured reserve...
Senators activate Nikita Zaitsev, Rourke Chartier from injured reserve
It’s been an up-and-down (mostly down) day for the Ottawa Senators. First they recalled prospect Ridly Greig, but then followed that move with news that Josh Norris would be out for the rest of the season. Now, the team has activated two other players from injured reserve. Rourke Chartier...
Islanders' Kyle Palmieri, Adam Pelech activated from injured reserve
The New York Islanders are getting a huge boost ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, activating Kyle Palmieri and Adam Pelech from injured reserve. Hudson Fasching has been moved to IR and Dennis Cholowski loaned to the AHL to make room. Palmieri, 31, has played just a...
Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks have made the worst-kept secret in hockey official. Rick Tocchet has been hired as head coach to replace the outgoing Bruce Boudreau, per a team release Sunday. Former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar have also been added to the coaching staff, replacing assistant Trent Cull.
Penguins activate forward Ryan Poehling
The Pittsburgh Penguins activated forward Ryan Poehling from injured reserve Sunday, according to a team tweet. Poehling had been absent from the lineup with an undisclosed injury since early this month, and he’s been limited to 31 out of 45 games this season overall as he’s been in and out of the lineup with various minor injuries. He has four goals and four assists for eight points in those games, and he’s played decent defensively in that time as well.
Senators' Josh Norris out for season
Excitement for Ridly Greig’s recall quickly turned to sadness for Ottawa Senators fans, as the team announced Josh Norris’s season is over. He will undergo for shoulder surgery in the near future. It is the same injury as earlier this season. Norris has been moved to injured reserve.
Report: Red Wings recently presented new extension offer to Dylan Larkin
The Red Wings recently presented a new extension offer to pending UFA center Dylan Larkin, reports David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. However, it does not appear to have moved the needle much as Pagnotta notes that there remains a sizable gap to bridge in discussions. Larkin has made it...
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0