The Pittsburgh Penguins activated forward Ryan Poehling from injured reserve Sunday, according to a team tweet. Poehling had been absent from the lineup with an undisclosed injury since early this month, and he’s been limited to 31 out of 45 games this season overall as he’s been in and out of the lineup with various minor injuries. He has four goals and four assists for eight points in those games, and he’s played decent defensively in that time as well.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO