Blues' Pavel Buchnevich undergoes minor surgery

The St. Louis Blues made the expected moves of activating Torey Krug and Vladimir Tarasenko today, but it came with some bad news. Pavel Buchnevich has been moved to injured reserve after a minor surgical procedure to address an ankle infection. Buchnevich will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Some...
Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet

The Vancouver Canucks have made the worst-kept secret in hockey official. Rick Tocchet has been hired as head coach to replace the outgoing Bruce Boudreau, per a team release Sunday. Former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar have also been added to the coaching staff, replacing assistant Trent Cull.
Penguins activate forward Ryan Poehling

The Pittsburgh Penguins activated forward Ryan Poehling from injured reserve Sunday, according to a team tweet. Poehling had been absent from the lineup with an undisclosed injury since early this month, and he’s been limited to 31 out of 45 games this season overall as he’s been in and out of the lineup with various minor injuries. He has four goals and four assists for eight points in those games, and he’s played decent defensively in that time as well.
Senators' Josh Norris out for season

Excitement for Ridly Greig’s recall quickly turned to sadness for Ottawa Senators fans, as the team announced Josh Norris’s season is over. He will undergo for shoulder surgery in the near future. It is the same injury as earlier this season. Norris has been moved to injured reserve.
