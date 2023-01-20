A Gallery of Our Favorite Visionary Celebrity Aquarians Inside

The Age of Aquarius is here. For many, there’s been an obvious shift in energy from 2020 to now. From navigating the Covid era and new advanced technologies, the world is also said to have entered a whole new astrological period. We celebrate this transformative time with our favorite celebrity Aquarians. Take a look at a gallery of our favorite celebrities who celebrate birthdays during the Aquarius horoscope, which falls between Jan. 20 to Feb. 18.

Famous celebrities like Kerry Washington , Alicia Keys , Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and Michael B. Jordan were born under the sign of Aquarius.

According to astrologers, Aquarius is co-ruled by two planets: Uranus and Saturn. The traditional ruler of Saturn is what gives this zodiac sign their perseverance, strength and detached emotional nature. The amount of celebrities celebrating birthdays during this time makes a lot of sense because Aquarius people are said to have long-term vision and organize their plans around their ideas. They are visionaries.

Aquarians are advanced, self-reliant, clever, exceptional, and optimistic. The most notable Aquarius characteristic is their lofty vision for their own future as well as the future of society. Aquarians are forward-thinking people who simply want to make the world a better place. Like air, Aquarians appear to resist classification. Some are said to be enthusiastic and active, while others are calm and sensitive.

Now, we are in the the Age of Aquarius, which is a time distinguished by quick technological advancements. (cough cough, the Metaverse, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies). Hopefully, this time will bring us toward collective consciousness and community.

Aquarius energies are said to help us shift and evolve structures that allow us to move into what is new and next for our evolution. During this time, activate and appreciate your own Aquarian nature through community, activism, a new creative project, or even honoring your “weird.”

No matter how you connect to the sign, this is the perfect time to come together in community while honoring our individual uniqueness. Let’s celebrate the people who just naturally get it with a list of our favorite celebrity Aquarians below.

1. DJ Jazzy Jeff

The DJ, producer and former actor was born Jan. 22.

2. Tatyana Ali

The gorgeous actress celebrates her birthday Jan. 24.

3. Kenya Moore

The model, actress and reality star was born Jan. 24.

4. Alicia Keys

The singer celebrates her birthday Jan. 25.

5. Jenifer Lewis

The actress celebrates her birthday Jan. 25.

6. Kirk Franklin

The gospel artist and producer was born Jan. 26.

7. John Witherspoon

The late actor and comedian was born Jan. 27.

8. Rick Ross

The rapper and entrepreneur celebrates his birthday Jan. 28.

9. J. Cole

The rapper was born Jan. 28.

10. Charlie Wilson

The singer celebrates his birthday Jan. 29.

11. Oprah Winfrey

The talk show host, actress, producer and philanthropist was born Jan. 29.

12. Kerry Washington

The actress, producer and director celebrates her birthday Jan. 31.

13. Essence Atkins

The actress was born Feb. 7.

14. Chris Rock

The comedian, actor and producer celebrates his birthday Feb. 7.

15. Michael B. Jordan

The actor was born Feb. 9.

16. Uzo Aduba

The actress was born Feb. 10.

17. Yara Shahidi

The actress and activist celebrates her birthday Feb. 10.

18. Khalid

The singer was born Feb. 11.

19. Kelly Rowland

The singer celebrates her birthday Feb. 11.

20. Brandy

The singer and actress was born Feb. 11.

21. Gucci Mane

The rapper celebrates his birthday Feb. 12.

22. Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper was born Feb. 15.

23. The Weeknd

The artist celebrates his birthday Feb. 16.

24. Michael Jordan

The athlete and entrepreneur was born Feb. 17.

25. Dr. Dre

The rapper, producer and entrepreneur celebrates his birthday Feb. 18.