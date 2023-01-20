ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GlobalGrind

A Gallery of Our Favorite Visionary Celebrity Aquarians Inside

By Editor at Global Grind
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZGIL_0kLiTWAZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYdEY_0kLiTWAZ00

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

The Age of Aquarius is here. For many, there’s been an obvious shift in energy from 2020 to now. From navigating the Covid era and new advanced technologies, the world is also said to have entered a whole new astrological period. We celebrate this transformative time with our favorite celebrity Aquarians. Take a look at a gallery of our favorite celebrities who celebrate birthdays during the Aquarius horoscope, which falls between Jan. 20 to Feb. 18.

Famous celebrities like Kerry Washington , Alicia Keys , Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and Michael B. Jordan were born under the sign of Aquarius.

According to astrologers, Aquarius is co-ruled by two planets: Uranus and Saturn. The traditional ruler of Saturn is what gives this zodiac sign their perseverance, strength and detached emotional nature. The amount of celebrities celebrating birthdays during this time makes a lot of sense because Aquarius people are said to have long-term vision and organize their plans around their ideas. They are visionaries.

Aquarians are advanced, self-reliant, clever, exceptional, and optimistic. The most notable Aquarius characteristic is their lofty vision for their own future as well as the future of society. Aquarians are forward-thinking people who simply want to make the world a better place. Like air, Aquarians appear to resist classification. Some are said to be enthusiastic and active, while others are calm and sensitive.

Now, we are in the the Age of Aquarius, which is a time distinguished by quick technological advancements. (cough cough, the Metaverse, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies). Hopefully, this time will bring us toward collective consciousness and community.

Aquarius energies are said to help us shift and evolve structures that allow us to move into what is new and next for our evolution. During this time, activate and appreciate your own Aquarian nature through community, activism, a new creative project, or even honoring your “weird.”

No matter how you connect to the sign, this is the perfect time to come together in community while honoring our individual uniqueness. Let’s celebrate the people who just naturally get it with a list of our favorite celebrity Aquarians below.

1. DJ Jazzy Jeff

Source:DJ Jazzy Jeff

The DJ, producer and former actor was born Jan. 22.

2. Tatyana Ali

Source:Tatyana ali

The gorgeous actress celebrates her birthday Jan. 24.

3. Kenya Moore

Source:Kenya Moore

The model, actress and reality star was born Jan. 24.

4. Alicia Keys

Source:Alicia Keys

The singer celebrates her birthday Jan. 25.

5. Jenifer Lewis

Source:Jenifer Lewis

The actress celebrates her birthday Jan. 25.

6. Kirk Franklin

Source:Kirk Franklin

The gospel artist and producer was born Jan. 26.

7. John Witherspoon

Source:John Witherspoon

The late actor and comedian was born Jan. 27.

8. Rick Ross

Source:Rick Ross

The rapper and entrepreneur celebrates his birthday Jan. 28.

9. J. Cole

Source:J. Cole

The rapper was born Jan. 28.

10. Charlie Wilson

Source:Charlie Wilson

The singer celebrates his birthday Jan. 29.

11. Oprah Winfrey

Source:Oprah Winfrey

The talk show host, actress, producer and philanthropist was born Jan. 29.

12. Kerry Washington

Source:Kerry Washington

The actress, producer and director celebrates her birthday Jan. 31.

13. Essence Atkins

Source:Essence Atkins

The actress was born Feb. 7.

14. Chris Rock

Source:Chris Rock

The comedian, actor and producer celebrates his birthday Feb. 7.

15. Michael B. Jordan

Source:Michael B Jordan

The actor was born Feb. 9.

16. Uzo Aduba

Source:Uzo Aduba

The actress was born Feb. 10.

17. Yara Shahidi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Mgth_0kLiTWAZ00 Source:Getty

The actress and activist celebrates her birthday Feb. 10.

18. Khalid

Source:Khalid

The singer was born Feb. 11.

19. Kelly Rowland

Source:Kelly Rowland

The singer celebrates her birthday Feb. 11.

20. Brandy

Source:Brandy

The singer and actress was born Feb. 11.

21. Gucci Mane

Source:Gucci Mane

The rapper celebrates his birthday Feb. 12.

22. Megan Thee Stallion

Source:Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper was born Feb. 15.

23. The Weeknd

Source:The Weeknd

The artist celebrates his birthday Feb. 16.

24. Michael Jordan

Source:Micaheljordan

The athlete and entrepreneur was born Feb. 17.

25. Dr. Dre

Source:Dr. Dre

The rapper, producer and entrepreneur celebrates his birthday Feb. 18.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai

Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
msn.com

Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert

Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé's Exclusive Dubai Concert Was a Rousing Display of Her Evolving Artistry

By now, everyone has found out about the internet's worst kept secret: Beyoncé would return to the stage for the grand opening of the ultra luxurious resort, Atlantis The Royal Dubai. What fans didn't know was what to expect from the global superstar for not just her first performance in front of a live audience in almost five years, but also her first since releasing her groundbreaking album Renaissance last summer.
Footwear News

Lauren London Brings Barbiecore Style in Pink Minidress & Mules to ‘Baddies West’ Premiere

Lauren London is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend. The actress arrived at the premiere of Zeus Network’s show “Baddies West” in North Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in an all-pink ensemble. London wore a pink strapless dress that was covered in long pink feathers, trailing down to a sheer midsection with a crystal-embellished piece and a ribbed pink miniskirt.  London wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and went with a soft-glam look of thick lashes, glossy lip, flushed pink cheeks, and a soft pink bedazzled stiletto manicure. For accessories, she added a pair of dangly diamond...
Footwear News

Marjorie Harvey Brings Dramatic Dressing to New Heights in Cutout Gown, Fur Coat & 5-Inch Heels With Steve Harvey on Private Jet

Marjorie Harvey looked elegant as she stepped out for date night with Steve Harvey. Steve’s stylist Elly Karamoh shared a video of the couple on his Instagram this weekend, showing them inside of a private jet. For her date night, Marjorie wore a black one-shoulder gown that featured an embellished cutout bodice and a draped skirt. She paired the dress with a dramatic black fur coat with elbow-length sleeves. Marjorie opted for sparkling earrings, a bracelet and a diamond ring. She kept her honey blond locks in a side part style with soft curls framing her face that sported minimal makeup that featured...
hotnewhiphop.com

Puma Curry Responds Backlash From Viral Picture With Her Mom Erykah Badu

The D.O.C and Erykah Badu defend their daughter, Puma Curry, after her recent Instagram photo. Puma Curry responded to recent backlash after she and her mother, Erykah Badu, shared a photo on Instagram that many claimed wasn’t appropriate. Puma Curry, Badu’s 18-year-old daughter, shared several images in tight pants...
HipHopDX.com

Lil Uzi Vert Hit With 'Emo' Jokes After Debuting New Hairstyle

Lil Uzi Vert has surprised fans by debuting yet another new hairstyle that embraces their rock star roots. A photo of Baby Pluto’s new look quickly made the rounds on social media and shows the Philly rapper rocking a leather jacket and freshly-straightened hair that can be seen peek out from under a Rolling Stones beanie.
Footwear News

Storm Reid Slips Into Croc-Embossed Knee-High Boots & Paris Georgia Minidress on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Storm Reid brought chic style to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this Friday. The actress is currently on press tour promoting her new film, “Missing.” Reid wore a cream-colored Paris Georgia minidress which featured black contrast stitching and a wave detail along the neckline. The strapless piece was layered with a matching oversized shirt jacket. The two-piece set is from the designer’s Ssence Capsule Collection. Reid opted for silver-toned jewelry with a sparkling linked chain and a pair of hoops. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style with two braids creating a crown shape at the top of her...
hotnewhiphop.com

CJ Goes “GANGSTA” On New Song

Staten Island rapper CJ just dropped his newest single, “GANGSTA.” Moreover, the new track sees CJ in a more introspective, emotive, yet focused state of mind. While his last solo releases were singles, he kept quite busy with features and appearances during 2022. Furthermore, the 26-year-old just inked...
MONTANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

North West Joins Ye & Bianca Censori For Nobu Dinner Date

The 9-year-old and a friend arrived at the restaurant shortly after her dad and his new wife. In this day and age, blended families are becoming increasingly common. Some former couples know how to make co-parenting look like a breeze. Of course, others are still mastering the art of raising children with the person who broke their heart. One set of exes, in particular, who have stepped up their game is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy