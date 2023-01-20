ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Thousands of refinery jobs are at risk, and Congress or the president must fix it | Opinion

I am a proud Boilermaker who has worked in the refining industry for more than 35 years. After working in every refinery in the region, I have seen firsthand the life-changing opportunities these facilities provide for so many families across the Philadelphia area. I have also witnessed how the skilled tradesmen and women at our refineries go to work each day and protect our national energy security.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

The senator’s spouse: Pa.’s Gisele Fetterman finds new role and larger platform for change

Gisele Fetterman loves that people talk about the way she dresses. It has nothing to do with vanity and all to do with advocacy. In November, while accompanying husband, newly elected member of the U.S. Senate John Fetterman, she sent social media abuzz when she wore a $12 thrifted dress under a well-worn leather jacket to orientation in the U.S. Capitol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Post office employee steals mail truck, leads police on wrong-way chase in Pa.: reports

A Moon Township, Allegheny County, postal worker is accused of stealing a mail truck and leading police on a wrong-way chase, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. On Sunday afternoon, Dan Freeman was driving to Bridgeville after camping in Virginia with friends when, around 1:30 p.m., he witnessed something unusual on I-79 northbound in Waynesburg, Greene County, according to KDKA.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store

York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
