Dallas man found guilty for one of two murder cases he faced

A jury has found a Dallas man guilty of one of two murder cases he faced. But the second murder was only discovered after the man was arrested for the first murder.

Court records show that 32-year-old Franklin Fuller was found guilty of felony murder for the March 2019 shooting of a man who was in his car in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood.

For that crime Fuller was sentenced to life in prison but with the possibility of parole.

Dallas County prosecutors had been hoping for a guilty verdict on a Capital Murder charge which would have kept Fuller locked up with no parole. Fuller was arrested for killing Ahmed Yar.

At the trial, as the jury was reading a sentence of life in prison, Fuller caused a scene by fighting with the Bailiffs who had to drag him out of a holding cell off of the courtroom and forced Fuller to sit and listen. He was handcuffed the entire time.

While he was in jail awaiting trial, police tested the gun that was used in that shooting and were surprised to learn it was the same gun that used in another unsolved murder.

Police say a victim from another shooting, 59-year old Carlos Lipscomb, was killed after an argument with someone in the same neighborhood. He lived for several months before dying of injuries.

