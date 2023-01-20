ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas man found guilty for one of two murder cases he faced

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7B2k_0kLiSlD700

A jury has found a Dallas man guilty of one of two murder cases he faced. But the second murder was only discovered after the man was arrested for the first murder.

Court records show that 32-year-old Franklin Fuller was found guilty of felony murder for the March 2019 shooting of a man who was in his car in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood.

For that crime Fuller was sentenced to life in prison but with the possibility of parole.

Dallas County prosecutors had been hoping for a guilty verdict on a Capital Murder charge which would have kept Fuller locked up with no parole. Fuller was arrested for killing Ahmed Yar.

At the trial, as the jury was reading a sentence of life in prison, Fuller caused a scene by fighting with the Bailiffs who had to drag him out of a holding cell off of the courtroom and forced Fuller to sit and listen. He was handcuffed the entire time.

While he was in jail awaiting trial, police tested the gun that was used in that shooting and were surprised to learn it was the same gun that used in another unsolved murder.

Police say a victim from another shooting, 59-year old Carlos Lipscomb, was killed after an argument with someone in the same neighborhood. He lived for several months before dying of injuries.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 9

Lora Wain
4d ago

Why would anyone want convicted murderers kept alive? The prisons are full of individuals who will never be productive members of society, many of those who have taken other's lives

Reply
11
DieseL01
4d ago

So many undiagnosed mentally ill people who live amongst us, it’s a scary world we live in today …

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
GARLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Man sentenced 60 years for Texas police murder he didn't do

A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Texas police officer, even though he didn't pull the trigger. This January, Samuel Mayfield pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull who was actually shot by accomplice Dacion Steptoe, officials said.
FORT WORTH, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street

While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation

Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Investigating Shooting on Expressway

A man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound while in his vehicle according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Khurram Ali, had been shot, police said. Dallas Fire and Rescue...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man arrested in connection with Kayla Kelley death charged with murder

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Murder has been added to the list of charges for Ocastor Ferguson, 32, related to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33.Medical examiner's office identifies victim found in Grand Prairie field as Kayla KelleyPolice named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kelley, alleging were dating. Ferguson was arrested on Jan. 14, three days after Kelley was reported missing by friends and co-workers.Kelley's body was found on Jan. 18 in a field in Grand Prairie, less than a mile from Ferguson's home.Police: Missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley threatened to expose affairFerguson also faces charges for kidnapping and arson.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy