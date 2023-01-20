ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Dog Owners Are Calling These Veterinarian-Recommended Probiotics a ‘Miracle Product’ for Upset Tummies

By Louisa Ballhaus
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PLN3_0kLiS7BQ00
Golden Retriever The Good Brigade/Getty Images.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Does your pup suffer from a chronic upset tummy? You’re far from alone — and help is on the way. Whether you’re dealing with a dog that can’t stop having diarrhea or you’re hoping to reduce a furry friend’s flatulence, there are pup probiotics on the market that can soothe even the most severe digestive issues, and these best-selling Purina supplements are raved about by veterinarians and dog owners alike.

Purina’s FortiFlora probiotics are formulated with a proprietary microencapsulation process that keeps the live microorganisms alive and stable until they’re digested, and are packed with additional antioxidants to support your pup’s immune health. These supplements have over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon from relieved dog owners who bought this product, often at the recommendation of their vets, and saw their pup’s digestive problems clear up within days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJnTn_0kLiS7BQ00
Canine Probiotic Supplement Purina.

“We keep this on hand in pill and powder form at all times,” says one owner of a Husky pup whose digestive issues went away a few days after trying out these supplements. “Wonderful product with no down sides!!”

Another reviewer says their Lab’s allergies cleared up with the use of FortiFlora, calling it a “miracle product” and noting that “I noticed a difference in his itching by the second day of him taking this product.”

And you shouldn’t have to worry about getting your dogs to agree to eat this either: “My 3 dogs love the smell and the flavor,” one dog owner assures other buyers. “I sprinkle it in their evening meal and add just a little bit of water and shake their bowl. They can’t wait to eat!”

If your dog is struggling with digestive issues or even just general health, these supplements could make the difference you’ve been waiting for, and are quick and easy to add to your dog’s routine. Help stop your dog’s suffering in its tracks with these specially-formulated canine probiotics and cut down on vet visits for good!

Comments / 7

Related
CNET

A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?

Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
msn.com

Dogs That Don't Shed: Best Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Families

Every four-legged friend is perfectly suited to an owner — unless, of course, that owner is allergic to dogs. Fortunately, there’s plenty of breeds suitable for families looking for a pet that kids can play with for hours, without needing a box of tissues. It’s important to note,...
One Green Planet

Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody

Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
The Independent

More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces

The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
SheKnows

SheKnows

96K+
Followers
10K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy