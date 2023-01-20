Dog Owners Are Calling These Veterinarian-Recommended Probiotics a ‘Miracle Product’ for Upset Tummies

Golden Retriever The Good Brigade/Getty Images.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Does your pup suffer from a chronic upset tummy? You’re far from alone — and help is on the way. Whether you’re dealing with a dog that can’t stop having diarrhea or you’re hoping to reduce a furry friend’s flatulence, there are pup probiotics on the market that can soothe even the most severe digestive issues, and these best-selling Purina supplements are raved about by veterinarians and dog owners alike.

Purina’s FortiFlora probiotics are formulated with a proprietary microencapsulation process that keeps the live microorganisms alive and stable until they’re digested, and are packed with additional antioxidants to support your pup’s immune health. These supplements have over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon from relieved dog owners who bought this product, often at the recommendation of their vets, and saw their pup’s digestive problems clear up within days.

Canine Probiotic Supplement Purina.

“We keep this on hand in pill and powder form at all times,” says one owner of a Husky pup whose digestive issues went away a few days after trying out these supplements. “Wonderful product with no down sides!!”

Another reviewer says their Lab’s allergies cleared up with the use of FortiFlora, calling it a “miracle product” and noting that “I noticed a difference in his itching by the second day of him taking this product.”

And you shouldn’t have to worry about getting your dogs to agree to eat this either: “My 3 dogs love the smell and the flavor,” one dog owner assures other buyers. “I sprinkle it in their evening meal and add just a little bit of water and shake their bowl. They can’t wait to eat!”

If your dog is struggling with digestive issues or even just general health, these supplements could make the difference you’ve been waiting for, and are quick and easy to add to your dog’s routine. Help stop your dog’s suffering in its tracks with these specially-formulated canine probiotics and cut down on vet visits for good!