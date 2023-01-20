Regina King Returns To IG To Pay Posthumous Tribute To Her Son Nearly One Year After His Passing

An acting legend is honoring her “Godking” one year after his untimely death.

Regina King has reemerged on Instagram for the first time since her son Ian Alexander Jr.’s passing in January 2022. The acclaimed actress chose to honor her only child on what would have been his 27th birthday, which she has now dubbed his “worth day.”

On Thursday, King posted a video of an orange lantern slowly floating through the night sky with the heartfelt caption,

“January 19th is Ian’s Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light.”

Beautiful.

King received an outpouring of support and encouragement from her celebrity friends and longtime fans in the post’s comments.

Director Ava DuVernay extended comfort through a quote from Roisin Kelly,

“I’ll choose for myself next time who I’ll reach out and take as mine, in the way I might stand at a fruit stall having decided to ignore the apples, the mangoes and the kiwis. But hold my hands above a pile of oranges as if to warm my skin before a fire.”

Niecy Nash added,

“My friend. I think of you often. I always pray for your strength & peace in the midst of loss and grief. I love you”

The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon recalled the beautiful energy Ian carried,

“ Always remembering Ian and his bright spirit. I love you.”

“Sending you love, light, strength, peace of mind, body and spirit Queen. We love you unconditionally Queen @iamreginaking and we love and honor the young GodKing Ian.🕊🕊🕊🕊.”

“It doesn’t matter how much money or success one may have. Depression and mental health issues are prevalent in Black communities. Please, check on your loved ones. #SIPIan”

OG rapper Busta Rhymes also shared,Ian’s passing reignited the conversation about mental health awareness, particularly within the Black community. On Twitter user @MzRockmon noted,

Another user added,

“Sending love to Regina King today. May Spirit be with her, today and always”

Ian Alexander Jr. was named after his father, music producer Ian Alexander. King married the song maker in 1997 and they divorced nearly a decade later.

Last year, various reports revealed their son died by suicide a short time after celebrating his 26th birthday.

As previously reported , The Harder They Fall actress released a statement during that time saying,

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.” She continued, “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

The bond of a mother and child withstands death. Our thoughts and prayers are always with Regina King.