Clemson, SC

Baseball Preview: Bakich goes in-depth on freshmen, transfers

By Robert MacRae
 4 days ago

Opening day is just a month away and excitement is building for Clemson baseball.  The Clemson Insider did our annual in-depth season preview with the head coach.

In this edition new Clemson head coach Erik Bakich discusses the new additions to the team including the freshmen and the transfers.

