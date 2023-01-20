ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi Is Selling the Best Home Coffee Bar Accessories & They're All So Affordable

By Justina Huddleston
 4 days ago

Some people call it the forbidden aisle. Some call it paradise. Others call it “ The Aisle of Shame “…because it’s shamefully hard to resist adding everything in this section of the store to our carts. We’re talking about the Aldi Finds home goods section at Aldi , where they stock the shelves with home goods, kitchen appliances, gardening tools, holiday decor, and all of the tempting non-food items that we didn’t actually go to Aldi for. And yet, after loading our carts with our favorite Moser Roth and Choceur chocolates, fun frozen foods, and affordable pantry staples, we’ve got to take a trip to the aisle of fun, and this month, anyone who follows suit will be rewarded with everything they need to make a cozy coffee bar at home.

Instagram account Aldi.Is.My.Jam shared a video featuring some of the current Aldi Finds in stores right now, and they’re truly too cute for words. From ceramic or glass canisters for coffee and sugar, to espresso mugs and coffee-scented candles, Aldi really has it all.

Ambiano Programmable Coffee Maker

Price: $39.99

Buy Now

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your coffee set up at home, Aldi has you covered. This month, they’re selling an affordable electric coffee maker for just $40, and they have a colorful selection of French press coffee makers for about $13.

Crofton Glass French Press

Price: $12.99

Buy Now

Once you’ve got your brewing method down, you need some accessories. This Ambiano Frother will help you whip up a creamy topping for lattes and cappucinos alike, while this brushed stainless steel insulated carafe will keep your coffee warm for hours — up to 8.

Crofton Brushed Stainless Steel Insulated Carafe $14.99 Buy now

Not a coffee drinker? Aldi is also selling a black electric glass kettle for just $19, and it heats water faster than a stove-top kettle could ever hope to.

Ambiano Black Electric Glass Kettle

Price: $18.99

Buy Now

Add to this the fact that Aldi already carries a great selection of coffee, creamers, and little pastries to eat along with it, and we have a feeling we’re not the only ones who will be “walking down The Aisle” this weekend.

