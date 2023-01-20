ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

LA Clippers Lead Past Dallas Mavericks on Sunday

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. After Dallas led 54-49 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 63-44 in the second half. The score was tied at 79 going into the fourth quarter when Los Angeles scored the first six points and pulled away to build its largest lead at 110-95 with two minutes to play. Powell scored 11 in the quarter, including nine early on.
2023 NBA All-Star Draft to Take Place Live Before All-Star Game

2023 NBA All-Star Draft to take place live before All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 NBA All-Star Game just leveled up. The NBA on Tuesday announced that for the first time ever, the All-Star draft for the game will take place live from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah just before tip off.
Watch Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams Hit Insane Full-Court Shot

Watch Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams hit insane full-court shot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ziaire Wiliams hit a deep three...like nearly 80 feet deep. And an NBA basketball court is only 94 feet long, so you get the idea. The Memphis Grizzlies forward banked in a near full-court heave at...
How to Watch 2023 US Figure Skating Championships: Schedule, Athletes, More

It’s time to crown some national champions. The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are being held this week in San Jose, Calif. Not only are national titles up for grabs in the men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dance programs, but skaters will also be competing for trips to Japan for the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships. The U.S. can send three skaters from each discipline to worlds, which take place in March.
LeBron James Achieves Crazy Feat With 46-Point Game Vs. Clippers

LeBron James achieves crazy feat with 46-point game vs. Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. LeBron James made history on Tuesday night as he continued to chase down the NBA's all-time scoring record. James racked up 46 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in the...
