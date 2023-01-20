Camden County and state officials gathered at the county boathouse in Pennsauken on Jan. 17 for the first town hall of the year. The meeting began with an honor for Air Force veteran Michael Scully, who was deployed eight times in his 27-year service to war zones that included Iraq and Afghanistan. He has received 37 ribbons and medals of accomplishments, including the Global War on Terrorism service medal and the Naval commendation medal.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO