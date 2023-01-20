Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Related
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’
If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
Mountain Xpress
Volunteers needed for Regional Aging Advisory Council
Land of Sky Regional Council Area Agency on Aging is looking for new members to join their Regional Aging Advisory Council. Members will need to be able to join bimonthly meetings on the second Thursdays from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m. This advisory board helps to manage and guide the Area Agency on Aging’s work in the four-county region (Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, and Transylvania). Currently we have vacancies in all four counties. If you are interested in learning more contact LeeAnne Tucker at 828.251.7436 or at leeanne@landofsky.org.
Mountain Xpress
Free sessions on health, wealth and self coming to a YMCA near you
Good things happen when volunteers from AARP’s Mountain Region team up with seven regional YMCAs. In this informative series of in-person talks, knowledgeable speakers will present on topics such as decluttering, brain health, and fraud prevention. In February learn about options to keep your home accessible so that you...
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: What are the odds of a casino in Asheville?
North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Side House Records opens for Asheville musicians
When three Asheville musicians joined forces to open Side House Records in 2021, they were looking to create an environment where they could write, rehearse and record on their own terms. “It’s a musician’s dream to have your own studio space,” says Lee Allen, who founded Side House with Josh...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday 1/23/23
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/23/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Mountain Xpress
YWCA of Asheville receives grant for racial justice work
YWCA of Asheville, an organization with the mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all, will further the community’s understanding of racism and its impacts through interactive and accessible racial justice workshops thanks to a $23,935 grant from Dominion Energy. The grant...
Mountain Xpress
UPDATE: Code Purple in effect for Jan. 24-26
Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/24/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, 1/25/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 28° F.
Mountain Xpress
ABCCM Safe and Warm Drive launches
Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry’s (ABCCM) annual Safe & Warm drive begins on Friday, January 27 at Carolina Furniture Concepts, 100 Airport Road in Arden. On that day, Carolina Furniture Concepts will match all community donations up to $30,000. ABCCM invites you to join CFC, College Hunks, First Citizen’s...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: DJ’s Pickles opens shop at WNC Farmers Market
Ever since Donald Paleno launched DJ’s Pickles’ first retail space inside the WNC Farmers Market on National Pickle Day, the shop owner has been considering legally changing his name. Throughout the business’s initial two months, “People walk in here and ask for DJ,” he says with a laugh....
avlwatchdog.org
Duke Energy substation on Patton Avenue still a go? Is recycling really recycled?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Wasn’t that lot at the end of Patton Avenue before it went down the hill to Bowen Bridge, which was a Volvo dealership before it was demolished, going to be where Duke was putting their substation? Now, and for a while, it’s just been an empty lot.
Mountain Xpress
Dr. William Hathaway marks one year at MAHEC
For many people in Buncombe County, Dr. William Hathaway was a familiar face on TV. In his previous role as chief medical officer of Mission Health, he regularly spoke with the media and updated county commissioners on the spread of COVID-19 and COVID-19 deaths in the community. During the past...
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
wnctimes.com
Women Save Dog in the French Broad River
We want to give a HUGE Shoutout to the women who saved this little dog drowning in the French Broad River!. On January 9th, a scruffy dog was struggling to stay afloat in the French Broad River. Two women had spotted the small dog run past them as if something had scared him, and watched as he tumbled into the river, terrified. He was quickly swept up by turbulent currents.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Where is help for people with disabilities?
I’m trying to get the story out there to help sick people. Asheville is spending $73,000 on a study to help homeless people instead of spending the money to help people. They want to sue HCA instead of the feds. The feds haven’t been enforcing the antitrust laws. That’s why we have one power company and one hospital. They waste money instead of building sidewalks on every state and city road.
FOX Carolina
NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Tuesday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools is now closed on Tuesday. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce...
iheart.com
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
tribpapers.com
‘Tribune’ Files Complaint With Sheriff Over Misinformation
Buncombe County – The Tribune has filed a formal complaint with Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller over misinformation distributed by the Sheriff’s Public Information Director Aaron Sarver. “The Tribune is filing a formal complaint with your office for misinformation given to us by Aaron Sarver, Public Affairs Director....
WLOS.com
Firing range endangers lives, property, some Rutherford County homeowners say
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Some homeowners in rural Rutherfordton said a nearby shooting range has them fearing for their lives. And, they said, they’ve lost their tranquil existence in the rural countryside amid what they characterize as incessant gunfire five days a week. “I called Rutherford County,” Randy...
Comments / 0