Land of Sky Regional Council Area Agency on Aging is looking for new members to join their Regional Aging Advisory Council. Members will need to be able to join bimonthly meetings on the second Thursdays from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m. This advisory board helps to manage and guide the Area Agency on Aging’s work in the four-county region (Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, and Transylvania). Currently we have vacancies in all four counties. If you are interested in learning more contact LeeAnne Tucker at 828.251.7436 or at leeanne@landofsky.org.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO