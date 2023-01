We know you have heard this reminder before, but we are continuing to take reports for thefts from vehicles as well as stolen vehicles where the vehicle was left unlocked. Oftentimes these thefts are committed by criminals by simply trying door handles hoping for unlocked vehicles. It is an all too common problem that can be prevented by simply locking your vehicle. Never leave valuables in your vehicle, but if you must, lock them up and keep them out of sight.

HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO