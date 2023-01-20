ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Suspected drug dealer allegedly skipped town

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find a suspect drug dealer that's on the run. Authorities say Veronica Denise Garcia, 33, is wanted after she allegedly skipped town during pretrial release, violating the conditions set by a federal judge. She was awaiting trial for charges involving possession of the intent to distribute heroin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Car thefts up 37% in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Car thefts are on the rise in San Antonio, up almost 36.6% percent over last year, police say. The San Antonio Police Department just finished a task force aimed at slowing the problem. Between November 22, 2022, and January 6, 2023, police made 58 arrests on vehicle theft cases. 39 stolen vehicles were recovered as well. Department leaders told city council during a public safety committee meeting that they're trying to educate the public with social media campaigns.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Man dies after fight at East Side apartment leads to gunfire

SAN ANTONIO – A fight at an East Side apartment complex led to a man being shot to death. The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m., Saturday, on the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Upon arrival, police found a black male in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Wandering pony reunited with owner

SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Uvalde families call for legislation amid more gun violence

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday marks eight months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School. State Senator Roland Gutierrez is filing a bill---looking for justice for the victims’ families. He plans to announce four bills in Austin to address rising gun violence in Texas. All of the bills focus...
AUSTIN, TX
Three people indicted in $14.5 million scheme to defraud Medicare in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Three men have been indicted in a $14.5 million healthcare fraud scheme in San Antonio. Documents say Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio, and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, own several medical equipment companies and pharmacies involved in a scheme to defraud Medicare by paying kickbacks to telemarketing firms owned and operated by Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas, in exchange for signed doctor’s orders issued for unnecessary hip, knee and back braces.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people

SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Enter the Film SA Competition for a chance to win $1000

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Film Commission announced Monday the launch of its annual "Film SA Contest.’. It is a film competition devoted to telling the story of the people, places, and shared experiences that make San Antonio such a vibrant city. It is open to young filmmakers ages 14 to 21.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

