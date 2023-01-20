SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.

