foxsanantonio.com
Police release body-cam footage of officer involved shooting of suspect with BB gun
SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday, January 4th, a suspect pointed a gun at officers when police were investigating a suspicious call from someone near a motel. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the 1400 block of Culebra Road on San Antonio's North Side.
foxsanantonio.com
Councilman Perry makes first court appearance Tuesday following DWI, hit-and-run charges
SAN ANTONIO - District 10 councilman Clayton Perry made his first court appearance Tuesday in a San Antonio court since being charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop. Perry's appearance in front of Judge Yolanda Huff was made via Zoom. Along with his attorney, he was given...
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect accused of killing 27-year-old woman while riding in vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person responsible for fatally shooting a 27-year-old woman back in December. The incident happened at the IH 10 Colorado on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 5:39 p.m. Police say...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio family left without a home following fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A family is without a home after a fire broke out on the West Side Sunday night. It happened on Wingate Ave. near Frio City Rd., around 11 p.m. Fire officials say they found heavy fire in the back of the home but were able to quickly put it out.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected drug dealer allegedly skipped town
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find a suspect drug dealer that's on the run. Authorities say Veronica Denise Garcia, 33, is wanted after she allegedly skipped town during pretrial release, violating the conditions set by a federal judge. She was awaiting trial for charges involving possession of the intent to distribute heroin.
foxsanantonio.com
Car thefts up 37% in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Car thefts are on the rise in San Antonio, up almost 36.6% percent over last year, police say. The San Antonio Police Department just finished a task force aimed at slowing the problem. Between November 22, 2022, and January 6, 2023, police made 58 arrests on vehicle theft cases. 39 stolen vehicles were recovered as well. Department leaders told city council during a public safety committee meeting that they're trying to educate the public with social media campaigns.
foxsanantonio.com
15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
foxsanantonio.com
Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for murdering driver who stopped to help him
SAN ANTONIO - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a young man who robbed and murdered a driver who stopped to help him. Online court records show 20-year-old Auguston Medelez agreed to plead no contest, in exchange for a 24-year prison sentence. It was back in...
foxsanantonio.com
Man's face slashed after an argument between two women breaks out, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was hospitalized with a cut across his face after an argument between two women broke out Saturday evening, police say. Police responded to the 7600 block of US HWY 90 W at around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after fight at East Side apartment leads to gunfire
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at an East Side apartment complex led to a man being shot to death. The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m., Saturday, on the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Upon arrival, police found a black male in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds.
foxsanantonio.com
Two people struck by car after fight breaks out in front of bar
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a woman was injured after being struck by a car late Sunday night. It happened in front of a bar around 10 p.m. at the 4200 block of Culebra Rd., near Benrus Dr. Police said it appears the woman might have been involved...
foxsanantonio.com
Wandering pony reunited with owner
SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde families call for legislation amid more gun violence
SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday marks eight months since the shooting at Robb Elementary School. State Senator Roland Gutierrez is filing a bill---looking for justice for the victims’ families. He plans to announce four bills in Austin to address rising gun violence in Texas. All of the bills focus...
foxsanantonio.com
Three people indicted in $14.5 million scheme to defraud Medicare in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Three men have been indicted in a $14.5 million healthcare fraud scheme in San Antonio. Documents say Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio, and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, own several medical equipment companies and pharmacies involved in a scheme to defraud Medicare by paying kickbacks to telemarketing firms owned and operated by Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas, in exchange for signed doctor’s orders issued for unnecessary hip, knee and back braces.
foxsanantonio.com
Rollover accident backs up traffic for hours along Northeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident tied up traffic for several hours early Tuesday morning on the Northeast Side. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 35 near Judson Road. Police said a driver ended up flipped over and upside down in the main lanes of the highway. Traffic...
foxsanantonio.com
Big rig jackknifes, crashes into SUV along Southwest Bexar County highway
VON ORMY, Texas - Slick roads are believed to be the cause of a big rig accident along a Southwest Bexar County highway. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 35 near Benton City Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies and Von Ormy Police arrived to find an 18-wheeler...
foxsanantonio.com
Heavy kitchen fire at Northeast Side apartment complex displaces 3 people
SAN ANTONIO - Three people are displaced after an overnight apartment fire on the Northeast Side. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Starcrest Drive near Nacogdoches Road. Heavy flames in the kitchen led to smoke and water damage throughout the unit. Firefighters said...
foxsanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify 33-year-old man found dead on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - The medical examiner’s office have identified the man who was found dead on the Southeast Side. The incident happened on Saturday evening on Vista Road near Chickering Avenue. When officials arrived, they found a 33-year-old man named Walter Hill-- with a gunshot wound to his head.
foxsanantonio.com
MISSING: Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old man with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 26-year-old man who they say has a medical condition. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 26, was last seen on Goeth Rd., on January 21, near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937. He is...
foxsanantonio.com
Enter the Film SA Competition for a chance to win $1000
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Film Commission announced Monday the launch of its annual "Film SA Contest.’. It is a film competition devoted to telling the story of the people, places, and shared experiences that make San Antonio such a vibrant city. It is open to young filmmakers ages 14 to 21.
