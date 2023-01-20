ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacant Boyle Heights restaurant burns -- again

Boyle Heights -- Firefighters this morning knocked down a fire at a vacant single-story building that housed a fast-food restaurant and was also the site of previous blazes, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 6:13 a.m. to the 1300 block of Soto Street near Olympic Boulevard had the blaze out within...
Echo Park motorcycle crash leaves one dead, one injured

Echo Park -- One man was killed and another was in critical condition after their motorcycle crashed into a light pole Saturday night, police said. The crash was reported at about 10:40 pm on Sunset Boulevard near Reservoir Street, said LAPD spokesperson Norma Eisenman. The crash occured on a curving section of Sunset lined with numerous restaurants, bars and shops.
$17,000 drop on Glassell Park 4-Bedroom, $50,000 cut on Boyle Heights Duplex and $104,000 chop on Highland Park 2-on-a-lot

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Glassell Park 4-Bedroom:$17,000 drop on a 4-bed, 3-bath Traditional. Now asking $1,226,000. Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!. Happy New Year! I'd...
The Eagle Rock school that began in a barn

Eagle Rock -- Eagle Rock Elementary's long, rich history dates back to the late 19th Century, with its structures evolving with the community it serves. The school has called numerous locations in Eagle Rock home, starting with a barn in the 1880s, according to the Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society’s website.
