Concord, NH

Man accused of threatening McDonald's workers with ax

A Webster, New Hampshire, man is accused of threatening employees of a Manchester McDonald's with an ax. Employees of the McDonald's on Hanover Street said the man came through the drive-thru during the day Sunday, began arguing with someone working there and spit on that employee when they wouldn't serve him.
Person dies in Milford, New Hampshire, fire

MILFORD, N.H. — A person was killed in a mobile home fire in Milford, New Hampshire, on Friday, according to officials. The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 20 after witnesses said they saw smoke and fire through the window of a mobile home on Leisure Way. They also reported that a person was trapped inside.
