Shelby Reporter
Chelsea XC, track and field head coach Trey Lee named state’s Coach of the Year
CHELSEA – The climb for the Chelsea running programs has taken a major step forward in recent years with names such as Miles Brush and Cady McPhail, but on Jan. 13, it was head coach Trey Lee who received recognition. Taking over as the new track and field and...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park boys bowling team wins regional, headed to state
SPANISH FORT – The Spain Park boys bowling team is headed back to the state tournament yet again after paving a dominant path to the AHSAA 6A-7A South Region Championship Jan. 19-20. Competing at Eastern Shore Lanes in Spanish Fort, the Jaguars earned the one seed following the first day of the tournament thanks to a team total of 3,058.
Shelby Reporter
PPD holds 12th annual Polar Plunge
PELHAM – Many smiling faces emerged from the frigid water at Oak Mountain State Park for the 12th annual Polar Plunge event on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Polar Plunge was hosted by the Pelham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics. Participants present jumped into the chilly water of Oak Mountain State Park and paid a fee to do so, all of which will be given to the Special Olympics.
Shelby Reporter
Eagles dominate in area matchup against Jaguars
NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain’s girls basketball team picked up its second area win Friday, Jan. 20, as the Eagles used a 26-point second quarter to create separation from rival Spain Park, before pulling away for a 63-22 home court victory to improve to 2-2 in their area.
Shelby Reporter
Sports Q&A – Clif Naron
I actually worked out in non-education for about 20 years. And I really enjoyed working with kids and teaching people how to do their job. So, I decided I wanted to be a teacher. So I went back and got my master’s. Then, I ended up at Oak Mountain High School, for the first year that I was certified to teach, in the business education classes. And they knew that I had played high school sports or high school soccer and that I had played in adult leagues until my body couldn’t take the abuse anymore. And they asked me if I wanted to be an assistant with the girl’s program at Oak Mountain. We ended up going to State and winning that year 2014. So, when this school was opening at Helena, I moved over here with Helena and started the soccer programs here. That would have been 10 years ago. I’ve been here since the high school opened and just kind of built the program.
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain takes down No. 4 Spain Park
NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain came into its matchup with Spain Park on Friday, Jan. 20, having lost to the Jaguars 76-39 just two weeks prior. Spain Park has been undefeated in their area with additional wins against Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville, however, the Eagles changed that. From the start,...
Shelby Reporter
Helena knocks down Briarwood
HELENA — Helena continues to dominate in the 6A Area 8 region after picking its third area win against the Briarwood Lions on Friday, Jan. 20. A powerful defensive run in the first half led to a 50-33 victory for the Huskies. Josh Williams carried the Huskies in the...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County sees the lowest unemployment rates in the state
MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey released information on unemployment rates in Alabama for the month of December, and Shelby County has the lowest in the state at 1.5 percent. On Friday, Jan. 20, Ivey announced Alabama’s preliminary seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate is 2.8 percent, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7 percent and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1 percent. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in December 2021.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County High School to host the Harlem Wizards
COLUMBIANA – Basketball fans can look forward to the arrival of the Harlem Wizards as the high-flying interactive basketball show sets a date to perform Shelby County High School. The Harlem Wizards will perform at the Shelby County High School gym on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. Doors...
Shelby Reporter
ACS opens 2023-2024 Pre-K registration
ALABASTER – Registrations is now open for First Class Pre-K programs for the 2023-2024 school year. The program is open to all children four years of age, on or before Sept. 1. Children who are eligible for kindergarten are not eligible for Pre-K. “The Pre-K program is a wonderful...
Shelby Reporter
Blanket Fort Hope to hold second annual Restoring Hope Gala
BIRMINGHAM – Blanket Fort Hope has announced that it will hold its second annual Restoring Hope Gala atop Red Mountain in Birmingham. The event will be held at The Club on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 6-9 p.m. The evening will include a seated dinner, silent and live auctions as well as games and prizes. The special guest emcee for the event will be James Spann.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Parks and Recreation brings back Goat Yoga
PELHAM – For those who wish to take part in a relaxing session of yoga, it can now be done alongside a furry friend. Pelham Parks and Recreation will bring back its Goat Yoga event on Tuesday, April 18. “We’ve all heard the health benefits of yoga,” a Pelham...
Shelby Reporter
OMSP creates fish habitats from donations
PELHAM – Christmas trees are far more than just a decoration for Oak Mountain State Park as they are being recycled to create ecologically beneficial habitats for the park’s native fish. “This has been an ongoing practice at Oak Mountain State Park for many years,” Park Naturalist Lauren...
Shelby Reporter
Zoning approved for new apartment complex off 280 corridor
NORTH SHELBY – A new apartment complex for the 280 corridor has received rezoning approval. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Shelby County Planning Commission approved a rezoning for the development of apartments located between Double Oak Drive and Salser Lane off U.S. 280, which sits across from North Shelby Baptist Church and near Dunnavant Valley Road.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Fire Department releases 2022 calls for service report
PELHAM – The Pelham Fire Department has released its 2022 calls for service report, with EMS calls making up the majority of calls received at 66 percent of calls with a total of 3,829 according to the city of Pelham official Facebook page. According to PFD, 268 false alarms...
