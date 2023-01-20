Read full article on original website
Marvel's Avengers is shutting down – so grab these freebies while you can
Crystal Dynamics, the developer behind Marvel’s Avengers, has announced it is ending official support for the superhero brawler later this year But, before support ends, the developer is treating players to a heap of in-game freebies. In a blog post (opens in new tab), the dev team explained that...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's challenging Hardcore mode arrives with Season 2
Infinity Ward has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally getting Hardcore mode as part of its new season 2 updates. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer took to Twitter to confirm the long-awaited mode will arrive with Season 2, which is set to release on February 15, following a delay. “No HUD? No problem. Hardcore is back!” developer Infinity Ward tweeted (opens in new tab). "Follow Season 02’s Multiplayer updates in our studio blog later this week."
343 Industries commits to developing ‘future’ Halo games despite layoffs
The studio head of Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has announced that the Microsoft-owned studio will continue to develop Halo games, despite rumors to the contrary. In a recent Tweet (opens in new tab), from the official Halo Twitter, studio head Pierre Hintze announced: “Halo and Master Chief are here to stay. 343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and more of what makes Halo great.”
Riot Games delays game patches following security breach
Top game developer Riot Games suffered a cyberattack that forced it to delay releasing new content, it has confirmed. In a short Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that left many questions still left unanswered, the company confirmed that an unknown threat actor used social engineering to attack Riot Games employees and access systems in the company’s development environment.
CDPR dev admits that Cyberpunk 2077 ‘could have been better’
In a recent stream, Cyberpunk 2077’s quest director Paweł Sasko took the time to answer questions from viewers about the highs and lows of CD Projekt Red’s dystopian sci-fi RPG. In what might otherwise have been a run-of-the-mill stream of Cyberpunk 2077, Sasko used the platform to...
Oculus Quest 2 owners can watch over 50 live NBA games for free
Meta has announced that it’ll be continuing its partnership with the NBA, and that it's giving basketball fans the chance to catch 52 live matches in VR for free during the 2022-23 season. If you have a Meta Quest Pro or an Oculus Quest 2 headset you’ll be able...
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be 'massive', voice actor teases
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be “massive”, according to the voice actor who plays the web-slinging Peter Parker in Insomniac’s critically-acclaimed superhero series. In an interview with ComicBookMovie.com (opens in new tab), voice actor Yuri Lowenthal revealed some tantalizing titbits about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ahead of its release on PS5 later this year, including what we can expect from the scale of the highly-anticipated sequel.
Steam Deck testing shows it stumbles with demanding PC games – but that doesn’t matter
The Steam Deck has had its performance tested with a bunch of more demanding games, with the handheld acquitting itself reasonably well, overall – with some caveats as you might expect. Digital Foundry (opens in new tab) (via Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)) conducted this round of testing,...
Drop + The Lord of the Rings Elvish keyboard review: one keeb to rule them all
If you’re a Tolkien fan and/or learning Elvish, the Drop + The Lord of the Rings Elvish keyboard is a top choice. It’s a gorgeous piece of kit that’s also satisfying and comfortable to type on, thanks to those Holy Panda X switches and Phantom stabilizers. Pros.
New GTA Online exploit takes cheating to a whole new level
A newly discovered exploit in GTA Online’s code is allowing unscrupulous modders on PC to remove other players’ money, reduce their reputation levels and even lock them out of the game entirely. Twitter user Tez2 (opens in new tab) recently highlighted the issue – which he claims was...
