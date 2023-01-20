Infinity Ward has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally getting Hardcore mode as part of its new season 2 updates. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer took to Twitter to confirm the long-awaited mode will arrive with Season 2, which is set to release on February 15, following a delay. “No HUD? No problem. Hardcore is back!” developer Infinity Ward tweeted (opens in new tab). "Follow Season 02’s Multiplayer updates in our studio blog later this week."

1 DAY AGO