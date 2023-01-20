The freedom to persue happiness and prosperity belongs to men only. Women do not have soul inheritorship of their entire body like men. Even the very God we worship discounts women because of it's patriarchal lead politics called religion. Women do not have sole ownership of their own prosperity. purebred dogs have more medical rights than human female does. Girls and women should be their own private entity without having politics or religion in between her legs. Pro-life has nothing to do with being for life after the child is born and has everything to do with pervert control freaks in religion and politics. religion and politics are the same thing except for one doesn't have to pay taxes and the other side doesn't pay when they have to.
