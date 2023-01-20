ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Second egg spotted in N.J. bald eagle nest (VIDEO)

New Jersey’s bald eagle population is continuing to rise. Another bald eagle egg was recently spotted at Duke Farms in Hillsborough Township. It’s the second egg caught on the nature preserve’s livestream for 2023. The nest’s eggs are another sign of the soaring bald eagle population in...
Bald Eagles Are Making a Comeback in NJ: 250 Nest Spotted in 2022

New Jersey’s Bald Eagle Population Continues To Climb, With 250 Active Nests Identified in 2022!. The bald eagle population in New Jersey continues to climb, according to the 2022 New Jersey Bald Eagle Project Report developed by the NJDEP’s Fish and Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation, with 250 active nests identified last year.
Whales navigate a perilous route off the NJ Shore

At any given time, 50 or more vessels, ranging from massive cargo ships to small fishing boats, are motoring off New Jersey's 127-mile coast from New York to Delaware. The smaller vessels often travel at just a few knots per hour, while larger ones run to 20 knots (23 mph) or more.
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
Hillsborough: First Bald Eagle Egg of 2023 Spotted at Duke Farms Nest

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Mother Nature has delivered, with the first Bald Eagle egg of 2023 spotted in the nest at Duke Farms early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. A pair of nesting American Bald Eagles returned to their nest atop an 80-foot Sycamore tree at Duke Farms earlier this year, poised to continue a ritual witnessed by millions' courtesy of a camera mounted on a nearby tree. The first egg will be tended to by the male and female Eagles, with the possibility of one or two more eggs; the eggs will begin to hatch approximately one month after they first appear. In 2022, the Eagles...
Discover New Jersey’s Coldest January on Record

New Jersey is known for its highly variable weather. But why is that so, and how cold does the state get during the winter? Moreover, what’s the coldest January on record, and what’s the state’s lowest temperature ever? Keep reading to find out!. What Is the Climate...
Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York

John Hugh DeMastri on January 22, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – A conservation group quietly alerted Senate Democrats to the possibility that offshore wind farms might need to “cease” to protect endangered species of whales from extinction while whales were washing up dead along the northeastern coast of the U.S., as evidenced by a letter obtained exclusively by The Daily Caller News Foundation. Earlier this month, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) – an organization dedicated to protecting endangered species – sent a letter to 50 Democratic senators warning them against offshore wind development, which may endanger North Atlantic right The post Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. needs time to rework energy master plan, Murphy says. What hold means for our green goals.

It’s been almost exactly three years to the day since Gov. Phil Murphy revealed plans to push New Jersey toward greener pastures by updating its energy master plan. But before the state can maximize renewable resources on a grander scale laid out by the plan, officials must open the floor to stakeholders like residents and businesses to have a say about what exactly that looks like. Many of them — and really anyone who signed up for the first hearing this week on the plan — were notified Sunday that those discussions have been postponed as the state works on a revision for 2024.
