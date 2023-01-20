Read full article on original website
Second egg spotted in N.J. bald eagle nest (VIDEO)
New Jersey’s bald eagle population is continuing to rise. Another bald eagle egg was recently spotted at Duke Farms in Hillsborough Township. It’s the second egg caught on the nature preserve’s livestream for 2023. The nest’s eggs are another sign of the soaring bald eagle population in...
Bald Eagles Are Making a Comeback in NJ: 250 Nest Spotted in 2022
New Jersey’s Bald Eagle Population Continues To Climb, With 250 Active Nests Identified in 2022!. The bald eagle population in New Jersey continues to climb, according to the 2022 New Jersey Bald Eagle Project Report developed by the NJDEP’s Fish and Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation, with 250 active nests identified last year.
Safari Club: Science proves that New Jersey needs a bear hunt | Opinion
Hunters rarely stand up in support of Gov. Phil Murphy. But the governor made the right call to support regulated bear hunting as the only means to control New Jersey’s burgeoning black bear population and reduce the risk of human-bear interactions. According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental...
Whales navigate a perilous route off the NJ Shore
At any given time, 50 or more vessels, ranging from massive cargo ships to small fishing boats, are motoring off New Jersey's 127-mile coast from New York to Delaware. The smaller vessels often travel at just a few knots per hour, while larger ones run to 20 knots (23 mph) or more.
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars
😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
Alligator Found In Monmouth County, New Jersey Abandoned Lot
You know when you go for a nice winter walk in Jersey and you stumble upon an alligator? Yeah, I didn’t think so. Well, that is precisely what happened to one family in Monmouth County. A good Samaritan found an abandoned alligator in a plastic bin covered in garbage....
First Storm Of Season Bringing Snow, Gusty Winds To Much Of NJ, Eastern PA
The first storm of the season is shaping up for parts of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, with snow and gusty winds expected all day Wednesday, Jan. 25. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisor for Morris, Sussex, Warren, western Passaic counties, Berks, Lehigh, Monroe and Carbon counties, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
D & R Canal State Park in New Jersey – Stroll, Take in the Beauty, and Appreciate Canal History
If you’re one of the many people who are counting steps these days, consider a walk that will take you down a beautiful path full of history. With access points all along its 70 miles, the D & R Canal State Park in New Jersey is a terrific destination any time of the year for outdoor enjoyment.
Hillsborough: First Bald Eagle Egg of 2023 Spotted at Duke Farms Nest
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Mother Nature has delivered, with the first Bald Eagle egg of 2023 spotted in the nest at Duke Farms early Saturday morning, Jan. 21. A pair of nesting American Bald Eagles returned to their nest atop an 80-foot Sycamore tree at Duke Farms earlier this year, poised to continue a ritual witnessed by millions' courtesy of a camera mounted on a nearby tree. The first egg will be tended to by the male and female Eagles, with the possibility of one or two more eggs; the eggs will begin to hatch approximately one month after they first appear. In 2022, the Eagles...
Happy spring? One of NJ’s earliest flowers is already blooming
Happy spring? Should we even be saying that in January? Seems kind of premature, but so far our winter has been relatively a bit warmer than usual, minus that bitter cold snap over the Christmas holiday. Of course, it's never too early to have those warm thoughts of spring and...
New Jersey has one of the best hummingbird gardens in the country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
It’s winter in New Jersey: When we can expect snow
❄️ Snowfall totals for most of NJ this winter approaching historic lows. ❄️ NJ residents warned to not put the snow shovels away just yet. ❄️ There has never been a snowless winter in New Jersey. Strange but true: We are now in what is considered the...
Discover New Jersey’s Coldest January on Record
New Jersey is known for its highly variable weather. But why is that so, and how cold does the state get during the winter? Moreover, what’s the coldest January on record, and what’s the state’s lowest temperature ever? Keep reading to find out!. What Is the Climate...
Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York
John Hugh DeMastri on January 22, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – A conservation group quietly alerted Senate Democrats to the possibility that offshore wind farms might need to “cease” to protect endangered species of whales from extinction while whales were washing up dead along the northeastern coast of the U.S., as evidenced by a letter obtained exclusively by The Daily Caller News Foundation. Earlier this month, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) – an organization dedicated to protecting endangered species – sent a letter to 50 Democratic senators warning them against offshore wind development, which may endanger North Atlantic right The post Environmentalists quietly sound the alarm after dead whales wash up across New Jersey, New York appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. needs time to rework energy master plan, Murphy says. What hold means for our green goals.
It’s been almost exactly three years to the day since Gov. Phil Murphy revealed plans to push New Jersey toward greener pastures by updating its energy master plan. But before the state can maximize renewable resources on a grander scale laid out by the plan, officials must open the floor to stakeholders like residents and businesses to have a say about what exactly that looks like. Many of them — and really anyone who signed up for the first hearing this week on the plan — were notified Sunday that those discussions have been postponed as the state works on a revision for 2024.
Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees
Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
New Jersey witness describes bright lights suddenly appearing and shooting off quickly
A New Jersey witness at Turnersville reported watching two bright lights that suddenly appeared in the night sky and then shot up quickly at 6:45 p.m. on November 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Wednesday (01/25/2023)
New Jersey districts have announced school closures and delayed openings for Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is expected to bring a few inches of snow to parts of the state along with ice, drenching rain and high wind gusts. The highest snowfall amounts of 2 to...
N.J. city dumps state public worker health plan after all towns slammed with huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s capital city has decided to to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer in what could be the first of many across the state as local governments stare down the barrel of double-digit premium hikes. Trenton’s city council decided...
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
