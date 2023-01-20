ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 injured in South L.A. crash between Blue Line train and car

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash between a Blue Line train and a car in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA.

Two people were injured, but it is unclear if they were taken to a hospital.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several LAFD vehicles at the scene, with the train stalled on the tracks.

A black sedan could also be seen nearby with major damage to the driver side.

