2 injured in South L.A. crash between Blue Line train and car
Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash between a Blue Line train and a car in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles Friday morning.
The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA.
Two people were injured, but it is unclear if they were taken to a hospital.
Aerial video from Sky5 showed several LAFD vehicles at the scene, with the train stalled on the tracks.
A black sedan could also be seen nearby with major damage to the driver side.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0