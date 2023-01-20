Read full article on original website
Shawano Man Convicted of Attempted Homicide After Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Allen Ortiz-Corporan was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a January 2021 stabbing. Ortiz-Corporan also pleaded no contest to counts of burglary and threatening an officer. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, court records show. Seven other counts were dismissed. According to the...
Kewaunee’s Next Top Cop Is A First
KEWAUNEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Kewaunee is entering a new era of leadership for its police department. Robin Mueller, previously the department’s assistant police chief, became the city’s first female police chief Monday. A Kewaunee native, Mueller was also the city’s first female police officer. She was...
No Foul Play Expected in Marinette County Missing Case
MARINETTE, WI (WLUK) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of foul play related to a man who has not been seen for more than a week. Investigators say Theodore (Teddy) Egge, 35, was last seen January 13th walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road, asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road in the Athelstane area.
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh Gives Update on Construction Project
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A five-part construction plan for the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is moving along. The project will expand the club’s elementary and middle school age spaces, create a new teen center, add a new playground and multi-purpose field, a community center, and a second gym.
Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
Will Ryan Fired as Green Bay Basketball Head Coach
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has fired head men’s basketball coach Will Ryan, according to college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman of Stadium Sports. Ryan, son of former Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, was hired on June 6, 2020, to replace Linc Darner. The...
