If you play Elden Ring on PC, then you might just want to give the free Reforged mod a download, especially after its latest big update. That's because the latest Elden Ring Reforged update has added a full bestiary to the game. That's right; a comprehensive list of all enemy types and bosses found throughout The Lands Between can now be accessed and researched via the Codex of the All-Knowing. Updating the mod to the latest version spawns a chest in the Roundtable Hold hub where the codex can be obtained (thanks, Wccftech (opens in new tab)).

13 HOURS AGO