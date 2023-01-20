Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
NBA Star to Miss Several GamesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Related
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
NBC Washington
These 11 DC Restaurants Are Extending Restaurant Week Specials
If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Restaurant Week last week, or you’re just craving some more meals with deals, then you’re in luck. While Winter Restaurant Week 2023 formally came to a close on Sunday, several of your favorite local restaurants have extended their discounted, multi-course lunch, brunch and dinner menus for another week or so.
Washingtonian.com
Why Some DC People Are Buying Second Homes as First Homes
Jessica Church and Dan Appenfeller were ready to embark on a rite of passage that many youngish adults tackle: buying a home. (Also on that list: having a kid, signing up for life insurance, getting a Costco membership.) Unfortunately for Church and Appenfeller, and every other American who has recently...
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 1/23-1/29: Alexandria Restaurant Week, Lunar New Year, and Architecture and Design Film Festival
Taste specialty menu items during Alexandria Restaurant Week, or grab an all-access pass to a local film festival to add to a week of fun. Alexandria Restaurant Week. Did you have a good time chowing down during DC Restaurant Week? (Some DC restaurants have extended their Restaurant Week deals.) Now, it’s Virginia’s turn to show off their restaurant specials. All weeklong you can dine in or out at nearly 80 restaurants offering a selection of prix-fixe menus during Alexandria Restaurant Week. Some of the highlights include mussels at Augie’s Mussel House, steak frites at Bastille Brasserie and Bar, elegant comfort fare and Hummingbird, and crabcakes at Clyde’s at Mark Center (Mon-Sun, $25+, Alexandria).
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
Washingtonian.com
George Washington University Rejects “Hippos” Nickname
George Washington University will not embrace the nickname “Hippos,” the GW Hatchet reported last week. The moniker, which some favored to replace the school’s now-discarded “Colonials” nickname, does not align with the “guiding principles” the university has instituted to select a new nickname. Also, the university says, the Hippos name “received negative feedback during engagement events from various members of the community.”
Washington Examiner
Remote working habits mean downtown DC needs a redo
When Mayor Muriel Bowser was sworn in for her third term at the beginning of the month, she insisted that President Joe Biden "either get most federal workers back to the office most of the time" or allow the district to rezone so other users can revitalize downtown Washington. As...
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
WTOP
Owner of Alexandria’s Birchmere, Gary Oelze dies at 80
The owner of the Alexandria, Virginia, music venue The Birchmere has died. Gary Oelze was 80. First reported by The Zebra, Oelze was the “hands-on” operator of Alexandria’s “most famous music venue,” which first opened as a restaurant in 1966 in the Shirlington neighborhood. It was named after a boys camp, and to boost nighttime business, Oelze, who was the manager at the time, decided to “add a music vibe,” The Zebra reported.
popville.com
Philz Coffee Closed in Navy Yard
Thanks to Dani (and everyone else) who sent word about Phil’s closing in Navy Yard: “anyone know why philz navy yard is closed? no signage but locked and no one inside.”. Philz opened here back in 2016. Updates when we learn what becomes of the space.
Strategist who helped Hogan launch Change Maryland is starting a new group for the Moore era
Steve Crim says he has high hopes for Gov. Moore: 'I think he's an out-of-the-box thinker' The post Strategist who helped Hogan launch Change Maryland is starting a new group for the Moore era appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Roaming Rooster Now Open in Gaithersburg
On Monday, Roaming Rooster announced that its newest location at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg will now be open 11am-10pm daily. The restaurant is located in the space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Last week, we reported that Roaming Rooster was holding its soft opening and would be open daily from 11am-4pm. The restaurant has an official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting scheduled for February 15. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken. Roaming Rooster also offers wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
DC Pretzel Company Settles Into Silver Spring Home, Launches Online Ordering Website
Local flea market favorites DC Pretzel Company have settled into their new Silver Spring home and launched an online ordering website. “DC Pretzel Company wishes to express its sincere thanks to all of our customers,” the bakery announced on Instagram. “You made the inaugural weekend of our online ordering for pick-up at our Silver Spring Baking Facility a huge success!”
Nottingham MD
Maryland named one of 2023’s worst states to retire in
BALTIMORE, MD—With 25% of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Retire. Maryland came in near the bottom of the list at No. 42 out of fifty. To help retirees find a...
inparkmagazine.com
Great Wolf Lodge Maryland to boast brand’s largest indoor waterpark to date
The all-new Great Wolf Lodge Maryland‘s indoor waterpark will be the largest Great Wolf Lodge has ever built. The waterpark at Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will offer more than 128,000 square feet of enclosed slides, pools and water play for all ages, and a cozy 84-degree temperature year-round. The...
Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan
BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Underrated Towns in Virginia
Virginia is a state located in the southeast of the United States and has a long stretch of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean. Its terrain ranges from the Chesapeake Bay through to the Appalachian Mountains. Virginia also has a rich history as it was one of the original 13 colonies, and landmarks and civil war relics mark towns across the state. Though there are several well-known cities and towns in Virginia, there are also many hidden gems full of small-town charm and beauty.
Denyce Graves Foundation to Honor Founder of National Negro Opera Company Ahead of Black History Month
Hidden Voices is the education and advocacy initiative of The Denyce Graves Foundation (DGF). Hidden Voices will tell the stories of diverse classical vocal artists whose stories have been omitted from American History, according to a press release. “Anchored between Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and Black History Month is...
newsmemory.com
We tried a luxury overnight bus from D.C. to Nashville
In the wake of holiday travel interruptions and airline “meltdowns,” we thought maybe it was time to try something different in the new year. Enter the luxury overnight bus from new service, Napaway. The idea of taking an overnight bus ride rather than a flight might sound. laughable...
Local Maryland businesses deal with surge of egg prices
BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year! THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year....
Comments / 0