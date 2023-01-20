Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Outstanding Warrants and Gun Possession in Santa Rosa
Two people were arrested in Santa Rosa after police found a gun in their car. On Saturday night, officers pulled over a vehicle that had gone through a red light and was weaving back and forth. The two people inside, Jafet Morales-Camacho and Christian Hernandez, both had bench warrants. As police had them exit the vehicle, Hernandez told the cops he had a gun inside the car. Officers found a handgun that was painted red and a loaded magazine. Hernandez was arrested for his warrants, possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm. Morales-Camacho was arrested for his outstanding warrants.
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San Leandro
Multiple robbery suspects have been arrested following a series of armed robbery in the Bay area of California. It started back in May of 2022 when authorities from the City of San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda all started to experience similar robberies.
KTVU FOX 2
Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In Custody
As Westmont Community News brings in new details we are learning that At least 7 people were killed in two separate shootings in the Half Moon Bay area of San Francisco Monday afternoon. Authorities are describing this as a mass shooting.
2urbangirls.com
Oakland police investigating mass shooting at gas station
OAKLAND – Eight people have been shot, and one killed at a gas station, according to Oakland Police Department. Police responded to the 5900 block of Macarthur Blvd, just after 6:00 p.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter account. This evening’s shooting follows a deadly shooting...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves steal high-end bicycles in string of Marin County garage break-ins
CORTE MADERA, Calif. - Police agencies in Marin County are investigating a string of garage burglaries in which thieves use improvised tools to steal high-end bicycles. There have been a total of 10 reported garage break-ins in Corte Madera, Larkspur and San Anselmo during the past six weeks. Investigators say...
Police arrest Windsor man who reportedly possessed loaded ghost gun
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a Windsor man in Petaluma on Thursday on allegations of carrying a concealed ghost gun. Jeremy Brown, 22, was arrested after being pulled over on southbound Highway 101 at 9:11 p.m. for allegedly weaving in and out of lanes, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. An officer searched Brown's vehicle after the officer said they smelled burnt marijuana. Brown was taken into custody and booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges that include possessing a loaded, non-serialized firearm.
wbrc.com
Attackers kill 1, wound 4 during Oakland music video filming
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - A shooting during filming of a music video at an Oakland gas station that killed one person and wounded four others may have been gang-related, police said Tuesday. Gunfire erupted at around 6 p.m. Monday at the Valero station on MacArthur Boulevard, authorities said. One of...
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 7 Injured in Oakland Shooting
One person is dead and seven others are injured after a shooting in Oakland Monday evening, police said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and when they got there, they learned there was a shooting between several people. Officers...
ksro.com
Sonoma County Conducting Survey on Elderly and Disabled Services
How is Sonoma County doing in aiding the elderly and the disabled? The County’s Area Agency on Aging is conducting a Senior Needs Assessment Survey asking for your input on future programs and services for older adults, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers. The survey is conducted every four years and will help define the needs of older adults, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers and will be used to build recommendations for improving services.
pioneerpublishers.com
Second suspect in 2022 Pleasant Hill shooting arrested Saturday
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Jan. 22, 2023) — Back on September 9 at around 10:55 p.m. PHPD investigated a reported shooting in Pleasant Oaks Park. When police arrived, they found several teens at the scene who claimed to have been shot. The teens reported that the two unknown people fled in a black sedan.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police requests 'immediate reinstatement' after being placed on administrative leave
OAKLAND, Calif. - Sitting next to his newly hired attorney, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday requested his "immediate reinstatement" as the city's top cop after being placed on paid administrative leave by the mayor last week. "I know I did nothing wrong," Armstrong said at a news conference.
KTVU FOX 2
Former Oakland councilman Loren Taylor says placing OPD chief on leave is 'excessive'
OAKLAND, Calif. - The decision to place Oakland's police chief on administrative leave was "excessive," Oakland mayoral runner-up and former City Councilmember Loren Taylor said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave by newly elected mayor Sheng Thao following a report released Wednesday detailing allegations of police...
kion546.com
State lawmaker says 4 people fatally shot in coastal community south of San Francisco; police say suspect in custody
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — State lawmaker says 4 people fatally shot in coastal community south of San Francisco; police say suspect in custody. KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
ksro.com
Homeless Man in Santa Rosa Dies After Catching on Fire
A homeless man is dead after catching on fire behind a business in Santa Rosa. The fire, which police believe was an accident, was reported early Saturday morning. Investigators say the man may have been doing meth or fentanyl then fell into a relaxed state and passed out. While he was out, the flame from his lighter came into contact with a flammable gel on the man’s hands or clothing. Police believe the gel was chafing fuel, which is usually used to heat food.
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows Richmond teacher slamming student to the ground in class, district says
RICHMOND, Calif., - The West Contra Costa Unified School District is investigating a video showing a substitute teacher throw a student to the ground and then shove him out of the classroom. The video was taken on Monday at Richmond High School, the district said. The district said the substitute...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
Deputies: San Rafael man found dead in Corte Madera Creek
SAN RAFAEL – A man's body was discovered in Corte Madera Creek on Sunday in Greenbrae, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. The 59-year-old man has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He was from San Rafael with no fixed address, according to the the sheriff's office.At 10:46 a.m. Sunday, a rower found the body in storm debris in Corte Madera Creek near a building fronting 1251 S. Eliseo Drive in Greenbrae. First responders pulled the man to a dock at the base of the Bon Air Bridge, where he was pronounced dead.Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests the man was exposed to the elements and submerged for a long time. No signs of foul play were found. A forensic postmortem forensic examination with toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week.
Florida woman arrested in American Canyon after social security fraud, using 50 alias names: police
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A Florida woman was arrested in American Canyon Thursday after authorities learned she had allegedly approximately 50 different alias names and multiple social security numbers, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) announced in a Facebook post. The woman, identified as 67-year-old Angela Juda, was also caught driving a government-owned vehicle […]
