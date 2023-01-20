Aaron Boone gives Frankie Montas update: 'He's gonna be a little bit behind'

Frankie Montas will reportedly miss the first month of the regular season with continued shoulder issues, according to the New York Post, and Aaron Boone confirmed to the YES Network on Thursday night that the Yankee pitcher is indeed running “behind” schedule with his offseason work.

“He’s gonna be a little bit behind,” Boone said on Yankees Hot Stove , also adding that Montas will begin a throwing program in a matter of days. “Hopefully it’s something that we’re working through right now. The biggest thing is getting him right and well, and we feel like when we have that, we’ve got another front-line pitcher. But it’s gonna be a little behind.”

As for when Montas could make his 2023 debut, Boone didn’t give a ballpark estimate, but did mention that the team will be careful with Montas’ shoulder, which led to him missing time last season, including with the A’s just before the Yanks acquired him.

“No target,” Boone said. “We’re gonna be conservative with it because he’s had this lingering, nuisance thing going on over the last half a year, so we want to be smart with it and be conservative with it and make sure he’s in a really good spot that when he does join the rotation, he’s flying. But I don’t want to put a date on it.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)