Philadelphia, PA

Xavier McKinney: Eagles haven't seen Giants' best shot yet

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUDUf_0kLiOlUv00

The last time the Giants faced off against the Eagles, they deployed their backups in a game that had no impact on their playoff seeding.

The first time the two met, a blowout win for Philly, Big Blue was banged up and hardly performing at the level they were last weekend against the Vikings.

So, with those factors in mind, Xavier McKinney doesn’t think the rival Eagles have seen the Giants’ best shot yet this season.

“No,” McKinney said Thursday. “I don't think so.”

Still, the Eagles are the top seed in the NFC for a reason, and it will be a tall order for New York to go into Philadelphia and secure another upset victory. But McKinney expects the Giants to show their best selves with the lights shining the brightest.

“We’ll see come Saturday,” McKinney said. “I believe everybody in this locker room is ready to go. We all know what’s at stake. We know they’re a divisional opponent for us. It’s a rivalry game. It’ll be big.”

