BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
BBC
US and Germany ready to send tanks to Ukraine - reports
After months of reluctance, the US and Germany reportedly plan to send tanks to Ukraine, in what Kyiv hopes will be a game-changer on the battlefield. US President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce plans to send at least 30 M1 Abrams tanks. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also...
BBC
US embassy moves to cut visa wait time for Indians
The US embassy and its consulates in India have launched several new initiatives to cut wait time and increase visa processing across the country. The current wait-time for Indian visitors is 500-600 days. The US mission said its services in India had been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, creating a...
BBC
Ukraine: Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw killed in Soledar rescue attempt
British nationals Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw, who were reported missing in eastern Ukraine, have been killed, their families have said. Mr Bagshaw, 47, and Mr Parry, 28, were last seen heading to the city of Soledar on 6 January. Mr Bagshaw's family said the pair were attempting to rescue...
BBC
About 200 asylum-seeking children have gone missing, says minister
About 200 children, mostly Albanian teenage boys, remain missing from hotels housing asylum seekers, the immigration minister has said. Robert Jenrick told MPs that of 4,600 child asylum seekers who had arrived in the UK since 2021, 440 had gone missing and only half had returned. He said it was...
BBC
Children punched and hit over the head in care homes rated ‘good’
Children in care were punched, locked out naked and had vinegar poured on cuts, according to reports that were filed over three years before the homes were finally shut. A BBC investigation has learned more than 100 concerns were logged at the Doncaster children's homes, which retained a "good" Ofsted rating.
BBC
Experts criticise PCCs' call to re-classify cannabis
Calls from Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in west England to re-classify cannabis as a Class A drug have been criticised by experts. Mark Shelford, PCC for Avon and Somerset, wants to crack down on people using the so-called recreational drugs. But his own force uses other measures, prosecuting few...
BBC
Andrey Medvedev: Russian Wagner mercenary who fled to Norway arrested
A former Russian paramilitary commander who claimed asylum in Norway earlier this month has been arrested by police. Andrey Medvedev is being held under the Immigration Act, police spokesperson Jon Andreas Johansen told the BBC. His lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, told the BBC that the 26-year-old had been moved to a...
