Nets outselling Knicks in jersey, team merchandise sales through first half of season

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

The NBA released its jersey/merchandise sales leaders for the first half of the season, and the Nets won the New York battle over the Knicks in terms of purchases.

Per the league, Brooklyn ranked eighth overall in team merchandise sales, while the Knicks were 10 th in the league. As far as individual jersey sales, the Knicks didn’t have any players in the top 15, but the Nets had two, with Kevin Durant selling the fifth-most jerseys, and Kyrie Irving slated at 15 th .

The top selling jersey over the first half of the season was Steph Curry, while LeBron James was second. The highest team sales went to the Lakers, followed by the Warriors and Celtics.

The Nets clearly have the star power advantage of the Knicks thanks to Durant and Irving, but New York has managed to maintain stability in recent weeks, and sits seventh in the Eastern Conference, while Brooklyn, playing without Durant, have lost four in a row but are fourth in the conference.

