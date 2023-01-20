ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Radio signal detected from galaxy 8 billion light years away; breaks previous records

By Eric Henrikson
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwp0p_0kLiOcYO00

(KXAN) – A new record has been broken in the search for signals in deep space. Scientists using the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in Pune, India detected a radio signal emitted by hydrogen atoms. The hydrogen is believed to be 8.8 billion years old and is the furthest radio signal of this type detected by scientists on Earth.

The findings were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society in December.

Researchers from McGill University in Canada and the Indian Institute of Science noticed the radio signal. The team said the radio signal had traveled furthered than any other signal ever detected.

Gravitational lensing, when the gravity of a galaxy literally warps space, allowed the signal to travel the distance it did. The researchers said the lensing allowed the radio waves to travel thirty times further than it normally would.

The radio signal is weak. The signal had lengthened to 48cm. Called red shifting, this lengthening of the signal occurs the further it travels. The signal is believed to have been sent when the universe was just 4.9 billion years old.

Until now, the most distant signal detected using this method was 4.1 billion light years away.

Hydrogen produces a radio signal?

According to the report, hydrogen provides the basic fuel for stars. Hydrogen atoms emit a tiny bit of electromagnetic radiation called a hydrogen line or 21cm line. The radio frequency of this line is 1420.405751768(2) MHz and its about 21cm thick.

This line appears within the electromagnetic spectrum, is relatively weak but easily passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. Radio astronomers look for the line while observing the cosmos and while looking for alien life.

In a 1959 paper, physicists proposed using the line to search for interstellar communications . The hydrogen line is used in many modern SETI (Search for extraterrestrial intelligence) missions.

What is the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope?

The GMRT in India is an array of thirty parabolic radio telescopes. The telescope is designed to search for the 21cm hydrogen line. It does this to search for baby galaxies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00B3Ok_0kLiOcYO00
An exhibitor arranges a scaled down model of Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

GMRT discovered what is believed to be the most distant galaxy in the universe , which is nearly 12 billion light years away. It also observed what is believed to be the “biggest explosion” in the history of the universe in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
WWLP

9-year-old Wylie student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Wylie East Elementary student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before.   When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost all […]
WYLIE, TX
WWLP

Pro players want protection from angry bettors

As it prepares to launch sports betting in Massachusetts next week, the Gaming Commission plans to take a closer look at where it might be able to tighten its regulations to address concerns that players' associations have about the safety of professional athletes, their family members, and on-field officials, commissioners said Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy