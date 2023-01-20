Boomer & Gio: Is Brian Daboll most beloved coach in New York?

Brian Daboll has quickly won over the hearts of Giants fans in his first season as head coach, leading Big Blue out of its postseason drought, and now within one win of reaching the NFC title game for the first time since its last Super Bowl victory over a decade ago.

Daboll is so likeable, that Boomer wonders if he is the most beloved head coach in New York sports.

“They love their coach. They absolutely love their head coach,” Boomer said. “When was the last time we could say that about anybody around here? Joe Torre when he won his fourth World Series?”

Gio tried to think of some historical football comparisons, but he had to go back years to think of a New York coach as embraced as Daboll has been.

“The Jets haven’t had a coach that they loved since who, Bill Parcells?” Gio said. “They did love Rex Ryan for a while, but that ended poorly…the Giants loved Tom Coughlin of course, did not love anybody after that.”

Thinking of other sports, Gio could only come up with coaches whose early embrace didn’t last, or ended in surprise.

“The Islanders loved Barry Trotz,” Gio mused. “Torts?

“Your point is, it’s few and far between when the whole fanbase loves a guy.”

It’s not easy to be a fan favorite as a head coach or manager in New York, but Boomer says Daboll has already accomplished that difficult feat.

“Even when a guy is successful,” Boomer said. “Aaron Boone is successful, but for some reason, there’s a part of the fanbase that is done with Aaron Boone.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)