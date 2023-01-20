ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos

The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen

The NFL off-season isn't here yet and is already shaping up to be a crazy one. One thing that looks like it could happen is the Arizona Cardinals shipping off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cleveland Browns want any part in those sweepstakes like rumors suggest, it's going to take some recruiting from Deshaun Watson.
Report: Ex-Bear to Titans for defensive coach spot

Former Bears player and coach, Chris Harris, is expected to be hired by the Tennessee Titans as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. The ex-Bear spent the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders as their defensive backs coach. According to the report,...
Chicago Bears: 3 realistic trade destinations for Justin Fields

Before some Chicago Bears fans jump down my throat, let me first say that I, for one, do not believe it is a good idea to trade Justin Fields. What he was able to do in just his second year as a pro, with a limited weaponry and weak offensive line, was nothing short of spectacular. It was fun. It was, at times, magical.
AFC Notes: Bills, Rob Gronkowski, Jets, Patriots, Bill O’Brien

Former Patriots and Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski is from Amherst, New York, and recently admitted that he was in talks with the Bills to play with them during the 2022 season. “I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again,” Gronkowski said, via PatriotsWire.com. “Now that I’m not playing anymore I’m like, ‘Dang.’ And I thought about it—how cool that would be to play for the Buffalo Bills. I actually thought about it when Tom [Brady] retired this year. I was like, ‘Alright.’ I didn’t really feel like playing football after this year, and I was like, ‘Ahh, Tom retired.’ I was like, ‘I’m gonna check out some other teams.’ So I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit. They wanted me to come up there. It just wasn’t there, though. If my mindset was there, I would probably most likely be in Buffalo right now playing with the Bills.”
Texans Scheduled Second Interview With Giants OC Mike Kafka

Kafka interviewed virtually with the Texans this weekend. Now that the Giants have been eliminated, he can meet in person with the team, which Yates says is scheduled to happen Wednesday. Here’s where the Texans’ coaching search stands so far:. Giants OC Mike Kafka (Second Interview) Eagles DC...
Eddie Jackson wins Bears Ed Block Courage Award

Offseason accolades continue to come in for Eddie Jackson. Most recently, the safety was named the Bears winner of the Ed Block Courage Award for the 2022 season. Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award recognizes one player from all 32 teams for “their courage and inspiration.” The winner is chosen by his teammates.
Bears roster risers after 2022 season

Throughout the year we tracked how several Bears either improved their standing on the depth chart, or stood to lose some snaps. Now that the Bears season has been done for awhile, let’s look at which guys made a case for their careers to continue in Chicago, and who may have lost a job over the course of the year. For instance, Velus Jones went on a journey from high-upside prospect, to turnover-prone scapegoat, to high-upside prospect again. The Bears probably would’ve liked to see more production from their third-round rookie, and fewer mistakes, but the resiliency Jones displayed towards the end of year was encouraging. That resiliency saved Jones from being lumped in with the rest of the “fallers” this year, but the mistakes kept him from being a “riser,” too. Here are the guys who did manage to raise their stock within the franchise in 2022. Keep an eye out for our fallers, which will come soon.
DeMeco Ryans can have second interviews with Texans, Broncos next week

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is a popular candidate for the head coaching openings this hiring cycle. But with his team still in the postseason, Ryans has conducted only two interviews thus far. He has had initial interviews with the Texans and Broncos, postponing interviews with the Colts and Cardinals.
Report: Saquon seeking McCaffrey-level contract in free agency

Saquon Barkley is going to be running to the bank, but it may not be in the New York-New Jersey area. The New York Giants running back is the top free agent running back heading into the 2023 offseason. After being hampered by injuries over the last three seasons, Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (fourth in the NFL) to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns and 338 yards through the air across 16 games in 2022. He also shined in the Giants’ wild card win, scoring twice on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

