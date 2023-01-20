Read full article on original website
Related
Cobra Kai Gets the Karate Chop at Netflix: Find Out When the Show Will End
Watch: "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations. It appears we've reached the "wax off" portion of this lesson. After five seasons of Cobra Kai antics, the Netflix fan-favorite reboot series will officially be coming to an end following the upcoming sixth and final season. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg shared the "bittersweet" news in an open letter to their Karate Kid fans on Jan. 20.
ComicBook
That '90s Show Stars Reveal Which That '70s Show Alum Was the Most Emotional on Set
That '90s Show is finally here, and it features the long-awaited return of Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman), Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman), Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti), and more stars from That '70s Show. Recently, some of the cast spoke with E! News about the sequel series and revealed which member of the original cast got the most emotional over their Point Place return.
tvinsider.com
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: See D.B. Woodside’s Fiery Debut in Season 4 Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Raining frogs, airborne port-a-potties, a county fair in chaos…9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 definitely knows how to make an entrance!. The Texas-based first responders drama blasts into Season 4 on Tuesday, January 24 with a local carnival at the center of a freak weather event known as a derecho. It packs tornadolike conditions, flash floods and, yes, even some amphibians that get sucked up into the clouds before falling back to the ground.
ComicBook
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
bleedingcool.com
Invincible: Kirkman, Walker & Ottley Talk Season 2 Teaser, Easter Eggs
Comics creators Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley react to Amazon's Invincible Season 2 teaser and drop some easter egg hints. Okay, so now maybe we can cut Amazon & Robert Kirkman's Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson / Invincible) & JK Simmons (Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man)-starring Invincible a little slack. They promised an update on the second season ahead of this weekend, and they more than kept their promise. We were treated to a teaser that poked some fun at the complaints they've been hearing about how long it's taken while also confirming a late 2023 release window. In addition, we got a look at a very interesting Season 2 script page teasing that a major face-off is on the way (more on all of that below). But for this go-around, we're turning our attention back to the teaser released this past Friday, except we'll hear what comic book creators Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley had to say about what went down. And just a heads-up? Our unofficial theme for the mini featurette that you're about to see is definitely "easter eggs."
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Is About to Get the Grandmother of All Reasons to Return to Young & Restless
Ever since we learned that Bold & Beautiful‘s Sheila and Bill had teamed up, we (and pretty much everyone else on the show) have been trying to figure out how in the world this happened. We may have finally gotten a hint of that last week, and if we’re right, the next question is how long can this duo last?
tvinsider.com
‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)
The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
Inside the Magic
‘Ant-Man’ Actress Reportedly Dropped From Next Film
A new rumor points to one star of the Ant-Man franchise being dropped from their next movie — let’s dig in. On February 17, fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe will travel to the Quantum Realm in director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The second sequel to Reed’s Ant-Man (2015) sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, the titular pairing, co-lead an all-star cast of characters into the depths of the Quantum Realm where they will face off against the newest Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
The Bold and The Beautiful: Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking Twist
Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking TwistPhoto bySoapAsk. The Bold and The Beautiful has always been known for its dramatic twists and turns, and it looks like the upcoming episodes are no exception. According to spoilers, a vengeful Sheila may end up shooting Brooke, leaving her in a coma.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
msn.com
HIV-positive 'Who's The Boss' actor rips Candace Cameron Bure over 'horrifying' 2015 interview
Danny Pintauro is the latest notable name to take shots at Candace Cameron Bure, revealed that an interview she did with him in 2015 was "one of the lowest moments" of his life. The "Who's The Boss?" star appeared on "The View" eight years ago to discuss his HIV-positive diagnosis....
tvinsider.com
Will ‘Outlander’ Answer This Season 1 Mystery Before the Show Ends?
Outlander will officially come to an end after an eighth and final season on Starz, and there are more than a few lingering questions we’d like to see answered or addressed before the fan-favorite show wraps for good. Various mysteries have been introduced from season to season but are...
Inside the Magic
‘Friday the 13th’ Reboot Is In Development, But There’s a Big Catch!
The slasher genre has been enjoying a major resurgence over the last few years, owing thanks to Halloween (2018). Since then, we’ve had a number of sequels and reboots, including Child’s Play (2019), TV series Chucky (2021), Scream (2022), Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022), and, of course, two more Halloween movies in Halloween Kills (2021) and Halloween Ends (2022).
Collider
'Superman & Lois' Finds Its Lex Luthor in 'The Walking Dead' Alum Michael Cudlitz
After much speculation The CW’s Superman & Lois has found its new version of Lex Luthor in The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz. Per a report from Entertainment Weekly, his version of iconic DC villain Lex Luthor is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp. However, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is behind that image, “a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with.”
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Featured an 'Uncharted 4' Easter Egg
Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 2, "Infected."Fans are still dealing with the deadly aftermath of The Last of Us Episode 2 from this past weekend. Like the game that inspired it, this saw Joel (Pedro Pascal), Tess (Anna Torv), and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) make their way through an infected post apocalyptic Boston. During their terrifying city trip, there were many Last of Us Easter Eggs for eagle-eyed fans. However, Last of Us was not the only major Sony game franchise referenced in the latest episode. The biggest example being that Tess’ lighter is the same lighter that Nathan Drake’s brother Sam used in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.
toofab.com
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance
"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October. Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower. In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.
Comments / 0