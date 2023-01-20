Comics creators Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley react to Amazon's Invincible Season 2 teaser and drop some easter egg hints. Okay, so now maybe we can cut Amazon & Robert Kirkman's Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson / Invincible) & JK Simmons (Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man)-starring Invincible a little slack. They promised an update on the second season ahead of this weekend, and they more than kept their promise. We were treated to a teaser that poked some fun at the complaints they've been hearing about how long it's taken while also confirming a late 2023 release window. In addition, we got a look at a very interesting Season 2 script page teasing that a major face-off is on the way (more on all of that below). But for this go-around, we're turning our attention back to the teaser released this past Friday, except we'll hear what comic book creators Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley had to say about what went down. And just a heads-up? Our unofficial theme for the mini featurette that you're about to see is definitely "easter eggs."

