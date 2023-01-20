Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Dubai-based accounting and financial compliance startup, Wafeq, raises $3M
Nadim Alameddine, a UAE resident, says he immediately saw an opportunity in the accounting space as businesses sought to file returns as required by the new law. This inspired him to launch Wafeq in 2019, a startup that initially offered accounting services and later, in 2021, launched a scalable accounting and e-invoicing SaaS solution focused on clients in UAE and Saudi Arabia.
TechCrunch
Chemical giant Denka dives into VC with $100M fund managed by Pegasus Tech
Denka, a 107-year-old firm, is the sole limited partner of the newly established corporate venture capital fund and in line with its 2030 mission, is interested in investing in startups that address pressing global issues, including sustainability and population growth. Pegasus Tech currently manages more than 30 strategic funds, or...
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI
Happy new week! Did you know that TechCrunch has a bunch of amazing newsletters that aren’t this one? If you’re into transportation, don’t miss Kirsten’s The Station. Greg writes our weekly Week in Review (with Kyle currently filling in while Greg is on paternity leave); Sarah does the This Week in Apps newsletter; Mary Ann writes The Interchange, which is our fintech newsletter; and Darrell does the TechCrunch Podcast, which is kind of like a weekly newsletter, but for the holes on the side of your head, rather than the front ones. And there are even more than that, so go get ’em! — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Construction robotics firm Kewazo raises $10 million
We encountered Kewazo several years back when the Munich-based startup participated in a TC Sessions: Robotics pitch-off. Sometimes startups take a lot of explaining off the bat. This isn’t one. At the center of the offering is the firm’s first product, Liftbot. The system is effectively an automated hoist system that ascends and descends scaffolding systems.
TechCrunch
Asteroid mining startup AstroForge will test its metal refinery tech in space this year
When TechCrunch covered AstroForge’s seed round last April, we noted that the company was planning a demonstration mission sometime this year. Today, AstroForge released more details on that mission, plus announced an additional mission later in the year that will take the company to a target asteroid for observation.
TechCrunch
Plant-based seafood startup the ISH Company rides new funding wave toward pipeline commercialization
Instead of caving in to those urges, David went looking for a plant-based company to invest in. Not finding exactly what he wanted, he founded the ISH Company around a central pillar of sustainability and health. ISH stands for Innovative, Sustainable and Healthy. ISH started with plant-based seafood because two-thirds...
TechCrunch
Climate tech roundup: Food waste, wastewater, and the UK’s troubled battery industry
Nest co-founder Matt Rogers’ new startup is trash. After selling Nest to Google for $3.2 billion, Matt Rogers is no stranger to scaling fast. But unlike last time, Rogers isn’t interested in selling so quickly. “This is the next 20 years of my life. This is not like, build the company in four or five years and sell to Google. This is a big, long journey,” he told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Founder and NFX VC James Currier vets startup ideas at TC Early Stage
Currier — a five-time founder with significant exits across multiple sectors — is arguably the most well-equipped investor-operator to help answer this vital question. It’s why we’re excited to have him join us onstage at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts. In a...
TechCrunch
Spotify cuts 6% of its workforce, impacting 600 people
“Like many other leaders, I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from the pandemic and believed that our broad global business and lower risk to the impact of a slowdown in ads would insulate us,” Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek said in a note sent to its employees.
TechCrunch
Microsoft invests billions more dollars in OpenAI, extends partnership
The optics aren’t the best for Microsoft, which just last week announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees as a part of broader cost-cutting measures. But they’d been telegraphed by the company earlier this month — in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft planned to make OpenAI’s foundational systems available as commercials platforms so that any entity in any industry can build on them.
TechCrunch
Plum launches its money management app in five more countries
Originally from the U.K., Plum is a money management app that helps you automatically set some money aside. This way, users can save money without any manual input. It can be particularly useful for people who earn enough money to save money every month, but also tend to spend everything they have in their main bank account. In addition to its home country, Plum currently operates in France, Spain, Ireland and Belgium.
TechCrunch
Opportunistic investors are giving up on aging pre-IPO companies, shows a new report
That’s our reading of a new report by the private securities marketplace Forge, which itself went public in 2021 by merging with a special purpose acquisition company. Per the report, though 40% to 50% of investor interest on the platform at “various points” in 2020 was directed at companies that had been operating for more than 10 years, in recent months, interest in companies that are 10 years or older has dropped to just 8%.
TechCrunch
Built buys fellow construction robotics firm, Roin
So, if I’m running a fairly successful company that makes construction robots, I’m certainly thinking of diversification. The quickest way to jump start that is, of course, acquiring another, smaller startup. It’s something I suspect we’ll be seeing with increasing regularity as early-stage firms struggle to get funding to stay afloat amid a broadly stagnating VC market.
TechCrunch
Remote work revolution helps Deel reach $295M in ARR
That’s up 417.5% from $57 million in ARR achieved at the end of 2021. The massive jump in ARR is impressive by normal standards but particularly so considering the challenging macroenvironment that startups everywhere faced last year. Deel says it calculates ARR as monthly recurring SaaS revenues x 12. Bouaziz told TechCrunch that a bulk of its ARR is from the company’s EOR (Employer of Record) business.
TechCrunch
No rest for Salesforce as activist investor Elliott Management takes multibillion-dollar stake in company
Elliott confirmed that it has taken a multibillion-dollar stake in Salesforce, and shared this comment from Jesse Cohn, managing partner at the firm:. “Salesforce is one of the preeminent software companies in the world, and having followed the company for nearly two decades, we have developed a deep respect for Marc Benioff and what he has built. We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value befitting a company of its stature.”
TechCrunch
Komprise raises $37M to help companies index, manage and transform data
Much of the aforementioned data is unstructured, meaning it’s not organized in a predefined way (unliked, say, a database of names and addresses). That’s problematic, because storing unstructured data tends to be on the difficult side — it’s often locked away in various storage systems, edge data centers and clouds, impeding both visibility and control.
TechCrunch
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky begins new ‘journey’ with Camino Partners
Lubetzky, founder and chairman of Camino Partners, built Kind up from just $5 million in initial investment and told TechCrunch he wants to help other companies do the same thing. He intends to deploy $350 million — funds he already has — into the next generation of transformative companies over the next five years, initially beginning with consumer brands.
TechCrunch
Reimbursement and spend management platform PayEm secures $220M in equity and debt
PayEm, as it came to be known, launched in 2019 — Jobani partnered with fellow developer Omer Rimoch to get the idea off the ground. Creating a spend and procurement platform from scratch might’ve been a big risk, but it appears to have paid off for Jobani, who claims that PayEm now has “hundreds” of customers and fast-growing revenue (up 550% over the last year).
TechCrunch
Task force proposes new federal AI research outfit with $2.6B in funding
The NAIRR report (PDF) has been a long time coming: since the establishment of the task force back in 2020 headed by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. They haven’t been idle, in that time producing numerous smaller reports and an extensive “blueprint for an AI bill of rights” that you can read here.
Comments / 0