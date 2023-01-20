Read full article on original website
The 81-year-old woman woke up at her own cremation came back home and drinks a cup of tea.
Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single “Digging Deeper”: Stream
Alison Goldfrapp has formally stepped out on her own with her first official solo single, “Digging Deeper.”. Best known as one-half of Goldfrapp, her long-running synth-pop duo with Will Gregory, the artist teamed up with German producer Claptone for the first of “a series of advance collaborations with some wonderful guys from the club world,” as she revealed on Instagram. Over a house-influenced beat, she sings about finding deeper meaning: “Ooh I’m digging deeper now/ I know I’ll find a way to the heart.”
Fake Pink Floyd Fans Mistake Dark Side of the Moon Rainbow for Gay Pride Flag, Start Homophobic Rambling
Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon has sported a rainbow on its cover for 50 years, since the cover, ahem, depicts a prism refracting light. Still, when the band posted an adapted version of this iconography to its Facebook to celebrate the album’s anniversary, many fake fans took the rainbow as a sign of Pink Floyd’s support for gay rights, and they weren’t happy about it.
Pamela Anderson Alleges Tim Allen Flashed Her on Set of Home Improvement
In her new memoir, Pamela Anderson alleges that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. Anderson appeared on the first two seasons of Home Improvement as Lisa, Binford’s first “Tool Girl.” At the time of the alleged incident Anderson was 23 years old and Allen was 37.
Poison Ivy Gets the Whole City Off in Trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day Special: Watch
An intimate encounter turns into a citywide orgy in the new trailer for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special. The latest chapter in Harley Quinn’s animated adventures premieres February 9th on HBO Max. The new preview finds plenty of friends and villains looking for love, but...
Rosalía Performs Atop a Lowrider at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: Watch
Rosalía provided the soundtrack for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris on January 19th, during which she used a yellow lowrider for a makeshift stage as part of her performance. During her career-spanning set, Rosalía played recent hits like “SAOKO” and “DESPECHA,” both of which...
Post Foods Sues OK Go Over Right to Use Band’s Name for Instant Cereal
OK Go, the band best known for their viral 2006 treadmill music video, have been sued by Post Foods over the right to continue using the band’s name for a newly launched line of instant cereal cups named OK Go!. According to Post’s complaint filed in Minnesota federal court...
Mudhoney Announce New Album Plastic Eternity, Share Lead Single “Almost Everything”: Stream
Mudhoney have unveiled their eleventh studio album, Plastic Eternity, for release on April 7th via Sub Pop. The announcement arrives with lead single “Almost Everything” and the band’s first stretch of 2023 tour dates. Plastic Eternity was produced by the grunge group’s go-to collaborator Johnny Sangster and...
Heavy Song of the Week: Full of Hell and Primitive Man Construct a Bleak Monument of Extremity on “Rubble House”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Full of Hell and Primitive Man’s collaborative single “Rubble House.”. Full of Hell singer Dylan...
Meet Me @ The Altar Announce Debut Album Past // Present // Future
Meet Me @ The Altar made the most of their late night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and announced their debut album, Past // Present // Future, arriving on March 10th via Fueled By Ramen. The pop-punk trio’s first full-length release comes highly anticipated, placing on...
Björk’s Daughter Ísadóra Shares Debut Solo Song “bergmál”: Stream
Björk’s daughter Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney is stepping out of her mother’s shadow to release the new song, “bergmál,” which she wrote and sang as part of the Reykjavík art collective Post-Dreifing. The 21-year-old Ísadóra had previously worked with her powerhouse...
