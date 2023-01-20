ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single “Digging Deeper”: Stream

Alison Goldfrapp has formally stepped out on her own with her first official solo single, “Digging Deeper.”. Best known as one-half of Goldfrapp, her long-running synth-pop duo with Will Gregory, the artist teamed up with German producer Claptone for the first of “a series of advance collaborations with some wonderful guys from the club world,” as she revealed on Instagram. Over a house-influenced beat, she sings about finding deeper meaning: “Ooh I’m digging deeper now/ I know I’ll find a way to the heart.”
Fake Pink Floyd Fans Mistake Dark Side of the Moon Rainbow for Gay Pride Flag, Start Homophobic Rambling

Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon has sported a rainbow on its cover for 50 years, since the cover, ahem, depicts a prism refracting light. Still, when the band posted an adapted version of this iconography to its Facebook to celebrate the album’s anniversary, many fake fans took the rainbow as a sign of Pink Floyd’s support for gay rights, and they weren’t happy about it.
Rosalía Performs Atop a Lowrider at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: Watch

Rosalía provided the soundtrack for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris on January 19th, during which she used a yellow lowrider for a makeshift stage as part of her performance. During her career-spanning set, Rosalía played recent hits like “SAOKO” and “DESPECHA,” both of which...
Meet Me @ The Altar Announce Debut Album Past // Present // Future

Meet Me @ The Altar made the most of their late night television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and announced their debut album, Past // Present // Future, arriving on March 10th via Fueled By Ramen. The pop-punk trio’s first full-length release comes highly anticipated, placing on...
