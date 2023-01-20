Read full article on original website
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lamar Jackson rejecting Ravens contract adds new $133 million revelation
The contract drama surrounding Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is beginning to brew. The 26-year-old former MVP, whose team was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend after her sat out with a PCL sprain, didn’t accept a $133 million guaranteed contract at the beginning of the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Ryan Clark. ESPN originally reported on the deal in September, saying Jackson passed on a five-year extension that would’ve paid him more than star quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson. The new report surfaces as the clock begins to tick for both the Ravens and Jackson to come up with...
Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Sunday's Loss
The Buffalo Bills fell short of Super Bowl aspirations, instead getting eliminated in Sunday's 27-10 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After averaging 28.4 points per game during the regular season, the Bills had their lowest point output at the worst possible time. Per Ben Volin ...
Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss
Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
atozsports.com
Bills: Sean McDermott may have just accidentally revealed the plan for Jordan Poyer
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult decisions to make. One of the biggest will be what the team plans to do with Jordan Poyer. Poyer, a staple to the team and community, is due for a massive contract now that the season is wrapped. The All-Pro safety signed a new...
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news
Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
It's past time for the Buffalo Bills to reconsider their offensive approach
In the end, any team based primarily on the efforts of one player, no matter how great that player may be, is doomed. The Buffalo Bills just found that out the hard way. While the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game, has built their team on both sides of the ball over time, Buffalo’s primary construct, with all due respect to a bunch of really good players on that roster, has been to put too much in the hands of quarterback Josh Allen, and assume that it will all work out.
Bills GM Brandon Beane Needs to Take Major Blame for Bills-Bengals Debacle
After the Bills-Bengals playoff game, Bills GM Brandon Beane has some serious work to do after a rough couple of years in the front office. The post Bills GM Brandon Beane Needs to Take Major Blame for Bills-Bengals Debacle appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Cole Beasley's Announcement
Cole Beasley retired in October, only to change his mind and sign with the Buffalo Bills two months later. The veteran slot receiver played two regular season games for Buffalo, catching two passes for 18 yards. In the Bills' two playoff games, Beasley made five receptions for 68 yards and a ...
Look: NFL World Wants Prominent Fan To Get Banned
Las Vegas Raiders fans want one of their prominent, celebrity fans to get banned. Lil Jon, a prominent Raiders fan, was spotted supporting the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday evening. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. "We gotta ban Lil Jon from Allegiant Stadium," one ...
Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
NFL World Is Furious With League's Controversial Plan
Few in-game stadium atmospheres are as good as an NFL stadium in a conference championship game. Tens of thousands of fans are trying to will their team to the Super Bowl. It's an electric environment. But will we get those games moving forward? According to a report, the NFL is seriously ...
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Major Weather Forecast
Are you ready for a snow game? The Bills and the Bengals are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. There is a lot of snow in the forecast. Sunday afternoon, snow is expected to hit Buffalo, close to when the AFC Divisional Round playoff game is set to kick off. "Good morning ...
NFL World Reacts To NBC's Controversial Decision
NBC made the controversial decision on Saturday to stick with Tony Dungy. Dungy, who made some headlines this week for his social media opinions and March for Life appearance, was on the air for the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game on Saturday. Sports Illustrated first reported the move. "NBC’s Tony Dungy ...
Bills, New York Finalizing $1.4B Stadium Deal
A deal to keep the Bills in Buffalo through at least the middle of this century is nearly done. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the deal was “almost in the end zone.” The Erie County Stadium Corp. unanimously approved the deal framework on Monday, clearing one of the remaining administrative hurdles.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Ex-Bucs WR Cole Beasley Opens Up About Time In Tampa Bay!
Ex-Bucs WR Cole Beasley didn't stick around in Tampa Bay for very long at all; he retired and then returned to the NFL to sign with the Buffalo Bills. WATCH the video below!
WNBA Set to Test Its Popularity, Weigh Expansion in Canada
Canada has the chance to prove why it should get a WNBA team. Toronto is hosting a preseason game between the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky in May at Scotiabank Arena that will air on Sportsnet and TSN. “This is the way to assess the popularity of the sport in...
Braves, F1 Owner Tops Forbes’ Most Valuable Sports Empires
Liberty Media is the most valuable sports empire in the world, according to Forbes’ 2023 list. The owner of Formula 1 and the Atlanta Braves, Liberty Media also has stakes in Drone Racing League, Kroenke Arena Co., Meyer Shank Racing, and Overtime Sports, totaling an enterprise value of $20.8 billion. F1’s enterprise value sits at $17.1 billion, while the Braves’ sits at $2.1 billion.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kay Adams' Suggestion
Kay Adams had a suggestion for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL Network host had a uniform suggestion for the Bengals, amid the snowy game in Buffalo. "I feel like the Bengals should’ve worn the white helmets. Competitive advantage. Bills coulda worn all whites too no?" ...
