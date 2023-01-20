ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey

🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New Jersey?

Is this seemingly innocent act against New Jersey law?. When driving, it's important to be awake and alert. But sometimes, life forces us to be on the road at ungodly hours. If you're midway through a road trip and find your eyes starting to droop behind the wheel, you'd argue that the safest thing to do would be to pull over at a rest stop and catch some quick z's, right?
NEW JERSEY STATE
All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers

🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
GEORGIA STATE
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ

New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Best Hotels of New Jersey For You to Enjoy in 2023

I love to travel, I haven't since the Pandemic, but I am looking forward to getting back to it now. It's always fun to go out and explore and see new sights and have great new experiences. It's also fun to stay at beautiful hotels, obviously because who wants to stay in a lousy hotel? This article hopes to give you some of the "best" hotels here in New Jersey to visit.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Do NJ Paw-rents Contribute To These Crazy Pet Parent Stats?

I feel like just about everyone is more obsessed with their pets than other members of their family. Whether your pet means your dog, cat, fish, bird, or even reptiles, you know those little ones have such a special place in your heart. But how obsessed is New Jersey with their pets compared to the rest of the country?
