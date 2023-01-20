Read full article on original website
Related
How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey
🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars
😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in New Jersey?
Is this seemingly innocent act against New Jersey law?. When driving, it's important to be awake and alert. But sometimes, life forces us to be on the road at ungodly hours. If you're midway through a road trip and find your eyes starting to droop behind the wheel, you'd argue that the safest thing to do would be to pull over at a rest stop and catch some quick z's, right?
All the reasons why NJ is a tough state for drivers
🚗 New Jersey is the 11th worst state for drivers. 🚗 Road and bridge quality need major improvement. With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal finance website, WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best and Worst States to Drive In.
Logon and say ‘I do’ – Virtual weddings may become permanent in NJ
💻 8,000 fewer weddings were held in NJ during 2020. 💻 Proposal would eliminate the need to appear in person to get a marriage license. Pandemic restrictions changed a lot of things in New Jersey and it certainly made many of us more comfortable with conducting business virtually on platforms like Zoom and Teams.
What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits
😷 Membership-based care gives you more direct access to a physician. 💊 Yearly fees don't always have to be paid in full. 👨⚕️ Your personal insurance is still needed to cover visits and procedures. "The max you'll ever wait in this office is five...
Don’t Retire In New Jersey! New Study Says NJ’s Awful For Retirees
Listen, I love you Jersey, but you're getting a little outrageous, k?. Yep, we're all feeling it right now. NJ's always been expensive, but lately it feels like everything costs an absurd amount of money! Inflation has, no doubt, made it extremely difficult on people living in the Garden State that are currently on a fixed income. Looking at you, retirees.
EV car fires in NJ: Hard to put out, toxic fumes released
With a growing number of electric vehicles on the road in New Jersey, fire departments across the state are facing a new challenge: extinguishing EV car fires if the vehicles burst into flames. New Jersey State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky, who is also the director of the New Jersey Division...
These are the warmest and coldest cities in NJ
Climate change or not, there have always been cities in NJ that just seem warmer. Or cooler. And with the recent odd weather we’ve had here in the state, I decided to do a little research on where it’s actually coldest and warmest. The overwhelming consensus on city-data.com...
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ
New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
This Is New Jersey’s Best Vacation Spot To Get Away From People
Sometimes you go on vacation to get away from it all and spend quality time with friends and family, other times you're trying to just get away from as many people as possible!. When I go on vacations, which is, unfortunately, less than I'd like, I'm a big fan of...
Best Hotels of New Jersey For You to Enjoy in 2023
I love to travel, I haven't since the Pandemic, but I am looking forward to getting back to it now. It's always fun to go out and explore and see new sights and have great new experiences. It's also fun to stay at beautiful hotels, obviously because who wants to stay in a lousy hotel? This article hopes to give you some of the "best" hotels here in New Jersey to visit.
One New Jersey City Ranked Best In The Country For First-Time Homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
The Largest Pickle Bar in the World is Right Here in New Jersey
WOW, I love pickles and this place is amazing. According to onlyinyourstate.com, this place, one of my favorites in New Jersey has the largest pickle bar in the world. Who knew?. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big that four people...
NJ wineries gear up for their Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends
🍷 Wineries take part in The New Jersey Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends in February. 🍷 New Jersey has more than 60 wineries and vinyards. 🍷 Wine, chocolate, and someone you love is the perfect pairing this Valentine's Day. Wine and chocolate. Chocolate and wine. A heavenly...
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
Happy spring? One of NJ’s earliest flowers is already blooming
Happy spring? Should we even be saying that in January? Seems kind of premature, but so far our winter has been relatively a bit warmer than usual, minus that bitter cold snap over the Christmas holiday. Of course, it's never too early to have those warm thoughts of spring and...
Do NJ Paw-rents Contribute To These Crazy Pet Parent Stats?
I feel like just about everyone is more obsessed with their pets than other members of their family. Whether your pet means your dog, cat, fish, bird, or even reptiles, you know those little ones have such a special place in your heart. But how obsessed is New Jersey with their pets compared to the rest of the country?
Stunning New Jersey Town Named One Of The Prettiest In America
When we say New Jersey has some of the most beautiful towns, we may think it’s because we love New Jersey and we live here, but when a major publication lists one of our towns as one of the most beautiful in America, it’s a really big deal.
How Did Wawas Get Their Name? Plus They Have BIG New Jersey News
Ever wonder how Wawa got its name? No, it was not named after someone's thirsty baby. Wawa is the greatest convenience store of all time yet lots of us wonder why they went with those four letters to represent it. Here's the answer to help you look super-smart. For you...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0