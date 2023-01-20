ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Radio signal detected from galaxy 8 billion light years away; breaks previous records

By Eric Henrikson
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlMiN_0kLiNg7V00

(KXAN) – A new record has been broken in the search for signals in deep space. Scientists using the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in Pune, India detected a radio signal emitted by hydrogen atoms. The hydrogen is believed to be 8.8 billion years old and is the furthest radio signal of this type detected by scientists on Earth.

The findings were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society in December.

Researchers from McGill University in Canada and the Indian Institute of Science noticed the radio signal. The team said the radio signal had traveled furthered than any other signal ever detected.

Gravitational lensing, when the gravity of a galaxy literally warps space, allowed the signal to travel the distance it did. The researchers said the lensing allowed the radio waves to travel thirty times further than it normally would.

The radio signal is weak. The signal had lengthened to 48cm. Called red shifting, this lengthening of the signal occurs the further it travels. The signal is believed to have been sent when the universe was just 4.9 billion years old.

Until now, the most distant signal detected using this method was 4.1 billion light years away.

Hydrogen produces a radio signal?

According to the report, hydrogen provides the basic fuel for stars. Hydrogen atoms emit a tiny bit of electromagnetic radiation called a hydrogen line or 21cm line. The radio frequency of this line is 1420.405751768(2) MHz and its about 21cm thick.

This line appears within the electromagnetic spectrum, is relatively weak but easily passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. Radio astronomers look for the line while observing the cosmos and while looking for alien life.

In a 1959 paper, physicists proposed using the line to search for interstellar communications . The hydrogen line is used in many modern SETI (Search for extraterrestrial intelligence) missions.

What is the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope?

The GMRT in India is an array of thirty parabolic radio telescopes. The telescope is designed to search for the 21cm hydrogen line. It does this to search for baby galaxies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00B3Ok_0kLiNg7V00
An exhibitor arranges a scaled down model of Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

GMRT discovered what is believed to be the most distant galaxy in the universe , which is nearly 12 billion light years away. It also observed what is believed to be the “biggest explosion” in the history of the universe in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Police searching for Walmart theft suspect

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Erie is investigating a retail theft on Jan. 19. At around 2 p.m., police responded to Walmart at 1825 Buffalo Road where a woman allegedly stole about $70 in merchandise and fled in a gray Buick. Anyone with information can contact Trooper Brett Thompson at (814) 898-1641.
ERIE, PA
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
YourErie

Crews respond to wreck on I-90

Crews were busy dealing with a wreck on I-90 Sunday afternoon. Calls came in just after 1 p.m. for a wreck on I-90 just east of the Route 215 exit ramp near the westbound lanes. An SUV reportedly left the roadway, rolled several times before coming to a rest. Three people were inside the vehicle, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

North East police respond to reported bank robbery

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East Police Department is seeking potential tips about a reported bank robbery on Jan. 23. According to the North East Police Department, the suspect entered Key Bank (27 E. Main St. in North East) and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect reportedly was wearing […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

One person hospitalized after shooting at West 20th Street

One person was injured in a shooting in Erie on Monday. Calls went out around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 1200 block of West 20th Street. According to reports from the scene, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Erie police did […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two dead in overnight shooting in the City of Erie

Update: Erie Police report that after interviewing a witnesses they believe it was a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police have confirmed that two people are dead after an overnight shooting in Erie. Erie 911 received a call from a child reporting a shooting in the 900 Block of East 28th […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police continue to investigate murder-suicide on east side

Erie police continue to investigate a murder suicide The Erie County coroner said a deceased married couple was found inside a home on East 28th Street. Reporters spoke with the victims 19-year-old son who understandably did not want to go on camera He said his mother was a kind, hardworking woman who did not deserve […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for 2021 attempted murder

An Erie man could spend the next 20 to 40 years in jail from an attempted murder shooting from two years ago. That was the sentence handed down today from Judge Jamie Mead in the case against 50-year-old Orguna Sanders for a 2021 shooting in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. The shooting left […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager

The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

The best muscle cars

With many muscle cars across many different trim levels, iSeeCars breaks down the best muscle cars for power-hungry drivers.
YourErie

Man photographed in Pelosi office convicted on multiple Jan. 6 charges

The man who entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and was photographed in the office of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was convicted on Monday of eight federal crimes related to the incident, including four felonies. Richard “Rigo” Barnett, 62, was convicted of all the charges filed against him after nine days of […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YourErie

PSP Meadville investigating Dollar General theft in Crawford Co.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Meadville are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Crawford County store. According to a release, police responded to a retail theft at Dollar General (533 Main St. in Saegertown Borough) around 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 21. The store manager reportedly caught a woman concealing items in […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

WATCH: Presque Isle State Park confirms presence of river otters

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It has long been rumored that North American river otters call Presque Isle State Park home. Sights from visitors have been plentiful. Park staff have noted otter signs throughout the park. But until New Year’s Eve, there had been no photographic evidence of the animals. Presque Isle State Park has announced that otters […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy